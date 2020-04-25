Teens come across physique in industry around Wauconda

3 teens found a entire body Friday afternoon in a subject in an unincorporated space in the vicinity of Wauconda.

According to the Lake County sheriff’s office, deputies responded about 4 p.m. to a report of a possible body in a area on the 25200 block of West Previous Rand Highway.

















































The teens said they learned the physique whilst accumulating firewood. Deputies ended up led to an open up location, where by they noticed a body in highly developed stages of decomposition.

The sheriff’s place of work stated the age and gender could not be determined. There were being no clear indicators of foul engage in.

The Lake County coroner’s office environment is scheduling an autopsy as the investigation proceeds.















































