Teens Evil Ealing and Hounslow punch themselves to celebrate the stabbing of Shepherd’s Bush

Heartless teens who stabbed an 18-year-old boy to death at Shepherd’s Bush fled and celebrated with a fist.

William Haines, 18, of Cobbold Road in Acton, and a 17-year-old from Hounslow, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both sentenced on Friday January 17 after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Haines was convicted of murder and possession of a blade, while the 17-year-old boy was convicted of manslaughter and possession of a blade.

The evil duo stabbed Yusuf Mohamed to death in the middle of Uxbridge Road, in Shepherd’s Bush, in an unprovoked attack.

Yusuf of Hammersmith was out with friends on the evening of June 26, 2019 when Haines and the young attacker spotted the group from a bus stop across the road.

Killers randomly targeted Yusuf

For no apparent reason, the two men crossed the road toward Yusuf, and as they reached the sidewalk, Haines took out a large knife.

Seeing the impending attack, his friends fled, but Yusuf didn’t seem to be aware of what was going on until it was too late.

Haines was the first to reach Yusuf. He removed a knife from his belt and used it to stab Yusuf in the chest, the knife penetrating his heart.

William Haines denied any involvement until the start of the trial, when he admitted to stabbing Yusuf but said he “did not remember” because he had “had a drink”.

(Image: met the police)

While Haines attacked Yusuf, the 17-year-old took a knife from a backpack and even though Yusuf was seriously injured and fell on the floor in the entrance of a store, he stepped on him .

Yusuf was trying to escape, desperately crawling backwards in the shop on his elbows, but the 17-year-old stabbed Yusuf in the thigh while he was helpless and helpless on the floor.

The wound in the upper left chest that penetrated Yusuf’s chest and through his heart went to a depth of about 20 centimeters, while the wound to his right thigh penetrated to a depth of about 13 centimeters.

The two attackers fled, folding their knives out of sight, and in doing so, CCTV recorded them on Willow Vale, giving each other a “fist bump” of congratulations.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“A savage and unforgiving attack”

Chief Detective Inspector Rob Pack of the crime specialist who investigated said: “This is a savage and cruel attack in which a young man was killed on the street and lost his life in seconds.

“To date, the motive for the murder is unclear.

“The two accused made it clear that they could carry and use knives with impunity.

“That they congratulated themselves with a fist bump and smiles after taking such a brutal life is beyond all comprehension.

“These sentences do justice to Yusuf and his family.”

Yusuf Mohamed has not been involved in any gang or crime

(Image: met the police)

There is no indication that Yusuf met his assassins before

London police and ambulance services were called at 9:20 p.m., but despite all efforts to save him, Yusuf died at 10:03 p.m.

No reason for this horrific attack has been found, and there is no evidence that Yusuf ever encountered his murderers.

There was no argument, and Yusuf was not involved in gangs or crime. He was not carrying a weapon.

By talking to witnesses and monitoring the video surveillance, the detectives found the route that the attackers had used to flee the scene.

Haines and the 17-year-old went to the nearby Wormholt Park.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Knives found hidden in Wormholt Park

A search by a police dog found a bag containing a knife. After examining the DNA found on the knife, it was linked to the 17-year-old and Yusuf.

Then, four days after the murder, a dog walker was in Wormholt Park when his pet entered the bushes and returned with a knife in a sheath.

The DNA found on the knife and sheath was then linked to Haines and Yusuf.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Following the investigation, the two were arrested at their home. The two were questioned and the 17-year-old refused to answer questions, while Haines denied being involved.

Until shortly before trial, the two accused denied their involvement, each of their defense being “it’s not me, you have the wrong person”.

However, on December 18, 2019, the 17-year-old admitted that it was him on closed circuit television and he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and manslaughter on the first day of the trial on 6 January – but he did not plead guilty to the murder of which he was charged because he said that he only wanted Yusuf to cause something less than really serious injury.

The prosecution did not accept the conviction for manslaughter and his trial therefore continued.

On the first day of the trial, Haines also rethought and admitted that it was him on CCTV.

He admitted to stabbing Yusuf but said he “couldn’t remember” because he had “had a drink”.

The prosecution and the jury did not accept this and, therefore, Haines was found guilty of the murder of Yusuf.

The couple have not yet been sentenced.

.