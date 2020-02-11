Teens respond to Rage Against The Machine reading the lead roles and Leeds – and it’s hilarious!

The Reading and Leeds festivals formed the basis for our moshers who grew up in the UK. The festivals were a right of passage – three days of unadulterated shenanigans with your besties, (underage drinking) and a line-up of murderous rock acts from indie and an alternative to metal.

In the 59 years since their humble beginnings as a jazz festival, the music event of the holiday quickly added rock’n’roll to their repertoire after the Stones appeared as headliners in 1964.

Legendary line-ups include Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Mastodon, Metallica, Guns N ‘Roses, My Chemical Romance, Nirvana, Faith No More, System of A Down, Slipknot, Pearl Jam, Linkin Park and a band that scored a Christmas number one in ’09.

But at some point something changed. Reading and Leeds went from rock festivals to … well, normal parties. As the years go by, more and more non-rock mainstream acts have been added to the bill and the heritage of the festivals seems to have been lost – at least by teenagers.

Yesterday, Rage Against the Machine was announced as headliners for this year’s festivals, alongside Liam Gallagher and Stomzy, and teenagers are furious. Angered at the announcement of a leading 90s rock band that stormed the venues in Leeds and Reading many times before. In ’93, ’96, before their breakup in 2000 and again in 2008.

These Gen-Zers naturally went to Twitter to vent their RAGE at the announcement and we dug out the funniest (and most frightening) ones.

This guy who thinks RATM fans are goths

If you think I’m paying over £ 250 to make goths scream in my ears, you’re wrong. February 10, 2020

… and this girl who doesn’t know what cyber goths are

sneak peak on the screens at # RANDL20 this year pic.twitter.com/1907pxt3yhFebruary 10, 2020

This Gen-Z child who doesn’t even know who RATM is

Who? February 10, 2020

* Face palm *

you can place all goths on a separate stage, 10 February 2020

Why, Lorun? We don’t understand …

shocked n sad n disappointed pic.twitter.com/1n7Te0lt0dFebruary 10, 2020

James went for Billie Eilish

@james_dacres we should have waited for the line-up februari February 10, 2020

Mate, we’ve been praying for ten years

No one has asked for this on 10 February 2020

Is she referring to Liam Gallagher?

literally no one asked to bleed their ears on 10 February 2020

Glad our vote has been counted

They are not the ones who received Christmas number 1 year back on 10 February 2020

* Sigh *

I am going to sell my ticket lmao, everyone wants it, 10 February 2020