Teens steal Catholic Charities truck in New York, rush into car and home in high-speed crash: video

QUEENS, N.Y. – The driver of a stolen truck speaks after a group of teenagers stole a Catholic Charities truck and took it on a ride before plowing a car and overturning the stolen vehicle.

The truck also crashed into a house at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on 119th Avenue and 192nd Street in St. Albans, leaving debris scattered on the lawns of two houses.

The violent collision was filmed by home security cameras, and no one was killed or seriously injured.

Authorities say the 63-year-old driver was delivering food for meals-on-wheels around 9:15 a.m. and allowed the vehicle to run outside a house on Baisley Boulevard when three teenagers jumped into the vehicle and fled to the north towards 171st Street.

The driver, Balroop Primal, said he left the keys in the ignition while delivering.

“I thought the truck was locked, so I got on,” said Primal. “You know I do it every day, six days a week. And by the time I get off in less than 10 minutes, the truck was gone.”

Primal reported that the vehicle was stolen and received a summons for leaving the truck running but managed to complete the delivery of meals after purchasing a new vehicle.

“I was upset because I have been driving for over 10 years, and this is the first time this has happened to me and I take care of this truck like mine,” he said.

A 19-year-old girl was arrested after she returned to the scene to retrieve her phone. She has been identified as Tannecia Dunn and faces charges of criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The other two teenagers who fled the scene are said to be men. We still don’t know who was driving the stolen truck.

The 20-year-old driver of the T-boned car sustained a minor injury but should be OK.

“It’s terrible, because the truck now, as you can see, is unusable,” said Kathy Dalbey, of the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels program. “It just hurts the community where we serve. I don’t know why they would want to take it, because it just hurts the community.”

