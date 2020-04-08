Teeth deal with world lockdown with ferocious new solitary Deathrace

Tooth have released a online video for their ferocious new one Deathrace.

The band functions vocalist Blake Prince (ex-Straight Reads The Line, Anniversary), guitarist Chris LeMasters (Hundred Suns, ex-Lifeless and Divine), and drummer Ryan Leger (Hundred Suns, Norma Jean, ex-Each Time I Die).

The trio recorded the track just last 7 days all through the lockdown, with all three doing the job remotely from their residence studios.

LeMasters says: “After getting to terminate our touring options for the foreseeable future and re-program the recording of our new history due to this COVID-19 pandemic, we stated fuck it – let’s preserve shifting however we can.

“We refuse to be a band that complains or stands however simply because situation usually are not great. Teeth is a fight – it is really unpleasant due to the fact that’s precisely what it’s meant to be, and this is no different.”

As for Deathrace, LeMasters says: “We were being all going to be trapped at property in any case, so why not produce and history a music about our private encounters with this complete point.

“Deathrace touches on the detrimental mental influence international events like this can have on people today, although also inquiring, ‘Are we the real challenge? Are we the fuckin’ plague?’

“While so numerous of us are quarantining ourselves to assist end the unfold of this virus, you can even now convert on the tv and see parks whole of folks, university young children throwing house parties, packed seashores in Florida, all while governments change to acquiring to lawfully implement social distancing with fines and penalties.

“It’s just about like the human race wants to self-destruct. This is an unfortunate but attention-grabbing party to stay through. It truly is very telling.”

Tooth are at the moment functioning on their as-yet-untitled debut EP, more facts of which will be introduced in because of class.

