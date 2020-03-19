Tejas Mark II have the capability to conduct Balakot-like operations – News from India

Indigenous Tejas Mark II fighter jets will be able to perform operations such as that undertaken by Indian Air Force in Balakot, with missiles beyond the long range visual range and near-ready AESA radars to be suitable replacements for aging Mirage 2000 Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters. states the agency that oversees the development of the aircraft. The Mark II, equipped with the heavier GE 414 engine, will launch in 2022, take to the skies in 2023, and join the IAF by 2026.

Satisfied with the work of Tejas MK I in its full operational configuration on Tuesday, Girish Deodhare, program director (fighter aircraft), the Aviation Development Agency said the MK II will have double the range of its predecessor and equip Astra II BVR air-to air missiles with range of at least 150 km. “While Tejas is MK I for air patrol within the Indian Territory, MK II will have the ability to carry Balakot-like operational strikes into enemy territory, as it will carry heavy weapons like the Crystal Maze and Spice missiles,” Deodhare added. February 2019 IAF Mirage 2000 enters Pakistani territory to target Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp at Jabba Top in Balakot, Manshera, in retaliation for suicide attack by terrorist group aboard CRPF convoy in Pulwami , Jammu & Kashmir.

As work on MK II progresses, the ADA, in consultation with the IAF, will also freeze the design of its twin-course Advanced Fighter Aircraft (AMCA) over the next three months. Last November, the IAF made a written commitment to DRDO to buy a fifth-generation AMCA to strengthen its strike capabilities. The AMCA is expected to launch in 2024 and appear in the sky next year. The Tejas MK II aircraft is a 4.5 generation aircraft.

According to Deodhare, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will produce 16 FOC 9Final operational approval) Tejas plus eight coaches before reversing the integration of IAF’s Tejas in the initial configuration. “HAL has done a laudable job of producing FOC Tejas within a year of freezing the design. It will help the MK II to develop faster as it only involves upgrading the existing platform with superior weapons, radars and avionics,” he said.

For MK II, the ADA, in conjunction with the parent DRDO, develops Indigenous Scanned Array Radar (AESA), which is not difficult to detect but also has high enemy resistance to being stuck during engagement. So far, the Tejas MK I platform has been integrated with Israeli Derby BVR long-range missiles so that enemy aircraft are raised and targeted even as they cross the Indian border.

