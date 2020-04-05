Tekashi 6ix9ine Chimes In Proposal by Mayor Garcetti’s Quarantine ‘Snitch’

Breaking News

Tekashi 6ix9ine has returned to his trolling ways since coming out of prison – his first foray into business … will be announced by the Mayor of L.A. that he knew to destroy the quarantines.

The rapper just commented on an IG post by TSR, which captured the photo / title of Mayor Eric Garcetti told Los Angelenos that he is willing to offer “rewards” to people who snack on businesses and others without breaking the city’s order, living in the house.

Tekashi is officially two cents … “Welcome to the rescue.” It’s short and sweet, but it speaks volumes (quite quietly) for a number of reasons.

For starters, this is the first 6ix9ine social media interaction we’ve seen from his official account in a long time – since November 2018, in fact, when he first locked up racketeering fees – so it is important in that sense. Get out of prison, back online.

Also, Tekashi’s shocking comment on a specific topic – that is, the coronavirus disturbances that are taking place all around us – while also touching on something he already knows everything … sounds like in a ditch. It’s true that he’s in NYC, not L.A. … but it’s the thought that matters.

However, if Tekashi is on the West Coast … there is a lot of scouting he can do for Garcetti, as people continue to grow up in public places and ignore social exploration – like Hermosa Beach this week, where people come out and cross paths there.

If his career in music never to give up as he had planned, maybe a guy with a career in comedy. He got us chuckling 😅