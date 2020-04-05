Tekashi 6ix9ine is planning two new albums during home hold

According to the lawyer, Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to release two new albums while in the home camera.

The rapper was released from prison this week (April 2) after a high risk of coronavirus infection last year due to diagnosed bronchitis and sinusitis.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, will serve the remaining four months of his 24-month sentence at home. Speaking to The Complex, his lawyer, Dawn Florio, said he plans to use this time to work on new music for his 10K Projects label.

“Yes, he can produce music,” she confirmed. “What he is going to do is that he already has an advance on 10 projects. So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So he will.”

Florio added that she had contacted the rapper’s entertainment lawyer to schedule his return, saying, “We were actually trying to figure out how it would work. It’s harder because of the coronavirus because you don’t want weird people to enter the studio where it will be “.

During home maintenance, 6ix9ine will be monitored and monitored by GPS. He will have to stay in his residence if he does not ask permission in the probation department to seek medical help or talk to his lawyer.

He went to jail last year after pleading guilty to racketeering and several other charges, and allegedly spent 37 years between bars. However, the sentence was lifted after he cooperated with authorities and opposed other members of the Nine Blood gang.

So far in his career, the rapper has released one album – “Dummy Boy” 2018. In one star review NME said, “Hernandez’s lyrics are usually full of braggadocio and pandemonium, ready to cause a rash with every line. In the” Mannequin “section, it’s all missing. Instead, 6ix9ine rap bars without substance; they are often meaningless words joined together to fill the silence. “