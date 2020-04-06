Tekashi 6ix9ine jokes that he is “kicked” when he returns to social media

Tekashi 6ix9ine has taken its reputation as a “screamer” in his first comments on social media after leaving prison last week.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, remains on bail following his release last Thursday (April 2) and posted on Instagram Sunday afternoon.

Commenting on an Instagram post about Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who rewards citizens for “snitching” businesses that violate the city’s vacation home order, Hernandez said he was “coming to the rescue.”

Hernandez was first remanded in custody last year after pleading guilty to racketeering and several other charges, and is expected to spend 37 years in prison.

Lol who said that 6ix9ine is not still a troll. This is his first comment on Instagram since he released pic.twitter.com/RkNRA7fwpr

– DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 5, 2020

However, after he was released from prison, he was labeled a “shovel”, testifying against other members of the Nine Blood gang. He will serve the remaining four months of his sentence at home.

Speaking to The Complex, his lawyer, Dawn Florio, said he plans to use this time to work on new music for his 10K Projects label.

“Yes, he can produce music,” she confirmed. “What he is going to do is that he already has an advance on 10 projects. So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So he will.”

So far in his career, the rapper has released one album – “Dummy Boy” 2018. In one star review NME said, “Hernandez’s lyrics are usually full of braggadocio and pandemonium, ready to cause a rash with every line. In the” Mannequin “section, it’s all missing. Instead, 6ix9ine rap bars without substance; they are often meaningless words joined together to fill the silence. “