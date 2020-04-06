Tekashi 6ix9ine Oath to Stop Trolling Social Media On Probation

exclusive

Tekashi 6ix9ine swearing that he has the best behavior on social media now that he’s in jail … his lawyers say the rapper doesn’t start cows or trolls other artists, because those feds looking !!!

Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, tells TMZ … 6ix9ine has no restrictions on its use of social media, despite its federal provision of supervision over the next 5 years.

While a 69-year probation officer will monitor all of Tekashi’s posts on social media, we are told that 6ix9ine will not post anything infected and will use its discretion and common sense when using social media. .

As we first reported … Tekashi starting early from prison after a judge signed a discharge request to prevent coronavirus infection. 6ix9ine is now in charge of releasing home excavation, which is no different to the way we live.

Tekashi was famous for an online troll before he was locked up, but other lawyers, Dawn Florio, tells TMZ … 69 doesn’t troll or start cows online, nor does he promote gang involvement on social media.

He did back to Instagram Sunday, commenting on a story about snitches by saying, “Coming to the rescue.” A clear jab on its own, but it may not have received much attention from those locked up for snapping Telashi.

Instead, Tekashi told us to use his social media platforms to promote his new music.

Sounds like social is not a top priority for Tekashi, at least for now … we are told he wants to spend quality time with his family after a long prison term.

Who’s excited for a Tekashi TikTok?!?