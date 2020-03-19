Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued for $ 150 Million Woman Over 2018 Shooting

exclusive

Tekashi 6ix9ineThe one who wanted revenge on his opponents got an innocent woman shot … according to him, and he wanted her to raise more than $ 150 million for the incident.

The woman, who filed the case as Jane Doe, claimed the rapper was responsible for the bullet that struck her left leg and, therefore, broke her dreams of becoming a police officer.

In documents, obtained by TMZ, the woman said it all happened in July 2018 when she was hanging out in the courtyard of a smurf Village apartment in Brooklyn. In fact, he claimed many of the members of the Ninth Trey Blood Tekashi’s kidnapping there too … make a music video.

He said Tekashi returned when they were there and, in the suit, told him he had ordered his sons to shoot. When the bullets started flying, one hit his foot … and hurt his knee and back as he fell to the ground.

His injuries required surgery, physical therapy and he was treated by a psychologist … according to the suit. He also couldn’t continue working for Century 21 because of his injuries and he had to cancel plans to attend a police academy.

In the documents, he acknowledged Tekashi’s Request in open court and offered to pay for his medical bills, but that was clearly not enough. He faces more than $ 150 mil in damages.

Tekashi’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, told us, “The defendant suspected that he had just charged Daniel Hernandez with an unidentified shooter in his case. The court did not indict the people involved in his shooting. Apparently, he did not shoot Daniel.”

If you save points … this is the third Tekashi lawsuit to hit this month alone. As we first reported, Fashion Nova he was accused for $ 2.25m and an ex-friend charged him with suspicion ordering his boys to shoot him.