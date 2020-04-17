Tekun Nasional’s Covid enterprise restoration funding plan attracts 7,681 applications | Malaysia

Entrepreneur Progress and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the agency experienced facilitated the application for the financial loans, to begin with by utilizing Google Form and by e mail. — Photograph by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Tekun Nasional has so significantly acquired 7,681 purposes for the Covid Enterprise Restoration Financing Scheme (CBRM) from business owners, in particular smaller and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entrepreneur Improvement and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar explained the agency had facilitated the software for the loans, initially by making use of Google Type and by e mail.

Successful yesterday, an on the net application method had also been made whereby entrepreneurs could apply for the scheme by filling up a sort at http://fas.tekun.gov.my/cbrm/, he reported in a statement nowadays.

Wan Junaidi was responding to allegations of overly restrictive situations imposed on Covid-19 impacted SMEs that manufactured it difficult for them to implement for the particular help facility.

On April 6, Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM10 billion Additional Prihatin SME Financial Stimulus Package deal. This contains RM200 million in comfortable financial loans for micro enterprises to be offered by way of Tekun Nasional with a maximum loan restrict of RM10,000 for every organization at zero fascination amount.

Wan Junaidi said an applicant only desired to contain minimum documents — a signed declaration sort and latest just one-thirty day period financial institution statement, duplicate of applicant’s and spouse’s MyKad, Corporations Commission of Malaysia/regional authorities company licence or other official files as evidence of enterprise, and a duplicate of the applicant’s utility monthly bill.

He cited numerous reasons for the delay in approving purposes, such as application document not involved, incomplete facts on the application variety, and many applications (the applicant publishing his application much more than once).

A further motive, he stated, was the motion command order which restricted the mobility for Tekun Nasional staff to come to the department offices, as applicants must signal an arrangement immediately after their programs experienced been permitted.

For additional information and facts, applicants can pay a visit to Tekun Nasional’s web-site at www.tekun.gov.mu or phone 03-9059 8888.

“I welcome comments and solutions from all get-togethers and I hope that the CBRM will assist relieve the load of our micro entrepreneurs and additional boost the nation’s economic climate,” Wan Junaidi said. — Bernama