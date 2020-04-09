Telangana woman traveled 1,400 km to fetch son stranded in Andhra Pradesh in jail – India news

A 50-year-old woman from Telangana’s Nizamabad district has traveled more than 1400 km on her two-wheeler for nearly 60 hours, exposing the prying sun and strict lock restrictions to bring her teenage son stranded in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Razia Begum, a government teacher in the Bodhan city of Nizamabad district, started her journey on her scooter on Monday morning and reached the town of Nellore, some 700 km away, on Tuesday afternoon. She raised her 17-year-old son Mohamed Nizamuddin, who was with his friend in Nellore, and headed back home. By Wednesday night, mother and son were home.

A letter of permission given by Bodhan Assistant Commissioner of Police V Jayapal Reddy to travel to Nellore and bring his son back to Bodhan came in aid of Razia as police stopped her at multiple locations in both states for locking her to check for the spread of coronaviruses.

She told her story to reporters in Kamareddy on her way to Bodhan on Wednesday. Razia, who teaches at a government school in Bodhan, lost her husband 12 years ago and raised their two children – a son and a single daughter.

Nizamuddin, who completed Grade 12 in 2019, was preparing for the entrance medical exam and joined the training institute in Hyderabad. On March 12, Nizamuddin traveled to Nellore with his friend whose father was hospitalized and was stranded there for closing on March 23.

Razia, who had not heard from her son for a long time, learned that he was staying at his friend’s house in Nellore. “I approached the ACP and asked for his help in returning my son to Bodhan. He gave me a letter allowing me to travel despite being locked up and also urged Andhra Pradesh police to release me to the state, ”she said.

“I was constantly traveling on deserted roads and dusty villages. I wasn’t scared at all, ”she said.

Police stopped her in several places, but when they saw AK Bodhan’s letter, they allowed her to continue. “Even at the interstate, I had no problem because the police were cooperating with me. They advised me to take breaks every two hours of the trip so that I would not get tired,” she said.

She did not stay one day in Nellore, but immediately began her return journey. “The only desire to see my son has given me so much energy. No more than that, ”Razia said, thanking the police for their cooperation.

ACP Jayapal Reddy said he was very impressed with Razia’s determination to bring her son home. “I was moved by my love for my son. I just asked all the cops on the way from Bodhan to Nellore to let her. She thanked me for your help, “Reddy said.

