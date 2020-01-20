Telcos work hand in hand to ensure a successful launch of 5g tech / gadgets

The 5G rollout trials are already beginning in Malaysia. – AFP Relax News delivered

LANGKAWI, January 20 – Malaysia’s telecommunications companies are stepping up their efforts, investments and collaborations to support the introduction of 5G in the country.

Telekom Malaysia Bhd ™ Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said the company is in a good position to help the country deploy 5G.

TM has the most extensive fiber optic coverage in Germany, which could serve as the necessary backbone for the 5G network.

“5G without fiber is difficult. We believe we’re going to be strong with 5G, and we want to help the nation improve connectivity even in areas that aren’t fiber-connected at the 5G Malaysia International Conference 2020 here today.

“We see 5G as an opportunity for us to expand coverage and base, which we can launch at a much faster rate,” he added.

Gokhan Ogut, CEO of Maxis Bhd, said the company wanted to bring 5G technology to Malaysia so it wouldn’t be left behind in the future technology race.

Subsequently, Maxis started 5G trials two years ago and is looking forward to the official launch of the next generation network.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, CEO of Celcom Axiata Bhd, said the industry will continuously invest in the network to ensure a sustainable ecosystem.

He said that collaboration between industry players is also critical to support 5G deployment.

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd meanwhile focuses on 5G-enabled healthcare and tourism.

“This application can be used for so many other things, but more importantly, we’ve done it in collaboration with others,” said CEO Albern Murty. – Bernama

