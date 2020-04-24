Telehealth, Not ER, Must Become the Frontline in the War on Coronavirus

In the United States, people with, and especially without, insurance are used to go to the emergency room if they need treatment quickly. Even before the coronavirus crisis, nearly half of all US medical care came from emergency rooms. Therefore, the natural reaction to feeling fever in the COVID-19 era is to rush to the ER.

The problem is that for most people it’s the wrong thing to do. If people don’t have COVID-19 and go to the ER, they can get hit by other people who do it. And those who have a virus, but who don’t need treatment in a hospital, don’t need to harm doctors, nurses and other medical workers. ER becomes a new cruise ship – a petri dish where the infected pathway meets the unexposed.

In China, more than 3,000 doctors get COVID-19. In Italy, at least 50 have died. In Spain, almost 14 percent of cases are medical professionals. In U.S. hot spots, especially New York City, hospitals are overwhelmed, and the lack of masks and other destructive protective equipment only increases the risk of infection.

The result is fewer doctors and fewer nurses in a system that is already under unprecedented pressure, increasing the threat of health care rationing, which in Italy has resulted in hundreds, if not thousands, of unnecessary deaths. Many projections show that the situation in the United States can be just as bad – if not worse.

That is why we really need to change our focus to telehealth. By having the possibility of COVID-19 patients resolve their problems via telephone or video, rather than in person, we can more effectively use medical resources to reduce the risk of rationing of care. Doctors and nurses will be protected from exposure, and even people under quarantine will be able to continue their heroic work.

But our telehealth system is under pressure, with waiting times of hours or more, and is not ready to handle large waves. To get a system quickly, we need to overcome a triple problem: over demand, insufficient supply and mismatch.

Excessive requests arise because service providers on the telehealth platform spend time doing things they don’t really need to do, such as collecting symptoms and characteristics of patients, as well as attending worrying wells, who don’t really need consultation.

Inadequate supply is because service providers do not respond fast enough to the need for dramatic national changes to the telehealth platform, but often their hands are bound: They are limited to certain platforms with which they have financial arrangements.

A mismatch arises because patients can only use the telehealth system related to their insurance – or they have to pay a visit fee. But different insurance companies may have very different numbers of patients who are looking for and need treatment. For example, the Medicare Advantage plan will have more demand than a plan that covers most of the younger people. This might overwhelm some telehealth providers and others with more capacity.

We can solve these three problems in five simple steps.

First, we made the entire front end of the state the first step in seeking treatment. Many companies have chatbots that can gather all relevant background and diagnostic information from patients and provide initial triage for those who are not infected. One of these companies, Buoy Health, found that 85 percent of those who used their tools did not need to be consulted.

Second, the state contracts with telehealth companies to become an organized distributor for the state. As part of the contract, telehealth companies agree to general tariffs and to provide real time updates for their waiting times.

Third, the state medical professional community creates a website where all state medical personnel can participate to help telehealth on call basis. The state must facilitate on-boarding in all possible ways and offer financial bonuses to doctors who register.

America’s dangerous dependence on emergency rooms increases the risk of rationing, writes Jonathan Gruber of MIT.

Illustration by Alex Fine; Photo by Hiraman / Getty

Fourth, we must make the public aware of this resource and work to channel all people who seek medical advice rated COVID-19 to this front end. This could involve advertising, the explosion of social media and more.

Fifth, this telehealth consultation must be completely free for patients, regardless of which telehealth company they use. Telehealth companies will receive compensation for visits from emergency funds. The front end will track which patients the insurance company has and the healthcare provider they use. After the crisis has passed, there will be reconciliation, where the funds will be replaced by insurance companies for each payment of funds made to the insured individual. State or federal governments will pay additional costs that are not insured.

Telehealth can help us combat this deadly pandemic and reduce the risk that service providers are forced to ration. But the effect will be far greater if we make it accessible to all, at no cost, with the shortest waiting time possible.

Jonathan Gruber is a Ford Economics Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he has taught since 1992. He is also the Director of the Health Care program at the National Economic Research Bureau and former President of the American Society of Health Economists. His book Jump-Starting America, with co-author Simon Johnson, is out now.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.