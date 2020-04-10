Telehealth services provide patients with one call at a time during COVID-19 illness

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 / 04:49 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 9, 2020 / 06:19 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some people need regular medical access, and with the help of technology, patients can have 24/7 access to medical providers, even among COVID-19 patients.

Telehealth service has been around for years, but Loretto’s expansion of its programs was a significant factor during this epidemic.

Joelle Margrey, assistant vice president of nursing at Loretto, said, “We can’t go to their primary care physician but we don’t want them in the hospital. This is one of the drivers to fill this up quickly. “

This partnership is based on ImagineMIC, which is short for “clinical management.

In MonitorMe, patients are provided with a telephone, tablet, 2 conducting EKG patch, and a pulse oximeter.

With this tool, vital signs, high blood pressure, heart rate and even oxygen levels are monitored regularly by medical professionals, but not just in terms of health.

It helps patients with depression and anxiety.

I think it minimizes the many fears that people may have. To be able to call someone and have a kind of conversation about their feelings, their medications, their medications, their medications, their medications, their eating habits, their diabetes… They can all be diagnosed. the thing and they can contribute to all aspects of life, not just medical research.

An 80-year-old at home has a lot of anxiety, but if we can get rid of one thing at this point that this illness is a good thing for most of us, that’s the real benefit.

Joelle Margrey, deputy chief of nursing, Loretto

Loretto says the number of patients trying new telehealth services is ongoing. Nearly 100 in the Department of Restoration and the PACE Program benefit from this program.

Click here to learn more about ImagineMIC and their healthcare services.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.

. (tagToTranslate) covid19