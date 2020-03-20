Telekom Malaysia worker suspected of contracting Covid-19 | Malaysia

A girl walks earlier a emblem show of Telekom Malaysia at its business office in Cyberjaya May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) right now confirmed that one of its workforce is a suspected good Covid-19 situation.

In a statement nowadays, it mentioned the staff based mostly at Menara TM One in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, is now getting healthcare consideration at a government medical center.

“The personnel is suspected to have developed signs or symptoms outside the house of the business office,” it explained, introducing that the worker has been on depart considering the fact that March 11.

TM stated it is using all achievable actions to mitigate further unfold of the virus and retain its workers safe.

“Menara TM Just one was quickly set underneath lockdown considering that last night time and is at the moment going through whole disinfection as encouraged by the Ministry of Heatlh (MOH),” it disclosed.

In the meantime, in-depth get in touch with tracing is staying carried out by the MOH and TM Covid-19 reaction group to determine and advise those who experienced near call with the staff, as effectively as look into in which the employee could have contracted the virus from.

Concurrently, people who experienced been in shut speak to with the worker have been quickly place on household quarantine and recommended, need to they establish indicators, to get in touch with the nearest district clinical centre for further recommendations. — Bernama