Tell EU leaders about the US travel ban

“The viruses do not recognize the border,” said the former Minister of Finland, complaining bitterly that the United Kingdom should be excluded from the European travel ban within 30 days of President Donald Trump.

Stubb, who also served as the Nordic Foreign Minister, said that although “any attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak is welcome,” President Trump’s decision “to exclude the United Kingdom. ‘a European travel ban is irresponsible’.

Any attempt to contain the #CoronaOutbreak is welcome, but @realDonaldTrump’s decision to exclude the UK from a European travel ban is irresponsible. Viruses do not recognize borders. Decisions must be based on facts, not politics.

– Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 12, 2020

“Viruses do not recognize borders. Decisions should be based on fact, not policy, “said the Minister, who supported multiculturalism during the first migrant crisis and then greeted the first feminist, women-led cabinet at Finland

The progressive politician may be right in that viruses do not recognize borders, but he did not explain how his view related to humans, who catch and transmit viruses and often recognize borders and travel prohibitions.

His comments were echoed by senior member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt, who said “viruses do not have borders or nationalities”. Globalist Verhofstadt, who served as the Brexit coordinator of the European Parliament, also denounced “nationalism” in a thorough criticism of President Trump, saying that only a “European approach” could handle the spread of the deadly highly infectious virus. .

Nationalism is not the answer to # COVID19, because viruses do not import borders or nationalities. We are all together. We need a European approach to save lives and daring interventions to protect our economy. pic.twitter.com/T5g9ua0Qfv

– Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 12, 2020

The travel ban, announced Wednesday night, prohibits traveling from mainland Europe and thus excludes the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Next Friday, the restrictions will last 30 days. American citizens traveling from Europe with projections will have the opportunity to return home.

President Trump criticized the EU’s response to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has classified as a pandemic, and said: “The European Union did not take the same precautions and restricted travel from China and other hotspots. “

He added: “As a result, a large number of new groups in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe.”