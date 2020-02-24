“tell-me-what-you-saw”-+-“beautiful-like-fantastic-life”-equally-accomplish-their-greatest-rankings-nonetheless

OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” and KBS’s “Beautiful Like Amazing Life” are soaring to new heights!

On February 23, both dramas strike their highest viewership scores to date. In accordance to Nielsen Korea, “Tell Me What You Saw” scored an regular nationwide ranking of 3.7 per cent and a peak of 4 percent for its newest episode, marking a new personal file for the mystery thriller.

“Tell Me What You Saw” also executed very well with younger viewers, having to start with put in its time slot throughout all cable channels between the essential demographic of viewers ages 25 to 49 (with whom it scored an normal rating of two.seven p.c and a peak of three. per cent).

Meanwhile, just a person 7 days immediately after breaking previous the 30 per cent barrier for the to start with time, “Beautiful Love Excellent Life” outperformed itself to access a new all-time higher. The February 23 broadcast of the common weekend drama scored ordinary nationwide scores of 26.four percent and 30.6 per cent for its two elements.

Last but not least, tvN’s new drama “Hi Bye, Mama!” liked a slight enhance in its viewership rankings for its second episode, scoring an typical nationwide score of 6.1 p.c and a peak of 7.1 percent for the night time. “Hi Bye, Mama!” also remained 1st location in its time slot throughout all cable channels among the the essential demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an common score of three.9 per cent and a peak of 4.4 percent.

