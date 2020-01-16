“Tell me what you saw” publish posters of characters from Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung, etc.

OCN’s upcoming thriller has released new character posters!

On January 16, OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” published posters of the five main detectives of the drama, played by Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung from Girls’ Generations, Jin Seo Yeon, Jang Hyun Sung and Ryu Seung Soo.

The drama tells the story of the brilliant profiler Oh Hyun Jae (Jang Hyuk), who lost everything. He works with a detective with a photographic memory named Cha Soo Young (Sooyoung) to find a serial killer they thought was dead.

In Jang Hyuk’s poster, he is seen with a stern expression and drops of sweat dripping down his face, as his peaceful shadow looms behind him. He said, “Tell me what you saw. I will be the judge. “

Sooyoung’s poster reads: “I remember everything I see as photos”. Unlike her ruffled shadow that appears behind her, she has a concentrated expression and a determined look.

Jin Seo Yeon plays detective Hwang Ha Young, who brings together Oh Hyun Jae and Cha Soo Young. His willingness to catch the serial killer can be seen both through his serious appearance and his statement on the poster, “I also have something to repay this guy.”

Jang Hyun Sung plays the ambitious Choi Hyung Pil, whose poster says, “Personal resentment and suspicion is fine, but think about the organization first.”

Ryu Seung Soo plays veteran detective Yang Man Soo. His poster says, “We don’t need forensic research or high-tech investigations. The surveys focus on endurance. “

Despite all the harsh exteriors of the characters, their imminent shadows which show a different side for each of them arouse both curiosity and anticipation for their real personalities.

The producers of “Tell Me What You Saw” shared: “The posters released today depict the characters’ past and present, their duality in personality and internal changes, while simultaneously reflecting their determination to catch” the guy “. individual stories of each character in a different way. The actors and the staff joined forces to work hard and show a good project. “

OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” will be previewed on February 1 at 10:30 pm KST and will be available on Viki. Watch a teaser here!

