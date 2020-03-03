tema:-14-dead-in-putnam-county-in-tennessee-tornadoes

Nashville Tennessean Printed nine: 29 a.m. CT March three, 2020 | Up-to-date 9: 52 a.m. CT March 3, 2020

Fatal tornadoes have killed 14 men and women in Putnam County, bringing the total of storm-relevant fatalities across 4 Tennessee counties up to 19, in accordance to Tennessee Unexpected emergency Administration Group Relations Officer Maggie Hannan.

Early Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris stated the worst strike spots are those people of Charleston Square, Plunk Whitson, Prosperity Issue, North McBroom Chapel, Double Springs Utility District and Eaton Highway. The areas north of Peach Orchard Highway and south of Buffalo Valley Highway seem to be to be Alright, Farris explained.

“We have individuals lacking, there are several households flattened, so correct now we are hoping to create a command submit,” Farris mentioned.

The sheriff explained all of his deputies are out doing work, going property to property to look at on inhabitants as county and state crews work to crystal clear roadways of debris and fallen electric power lines.

“That is the procedure proper now, as soon as all over again we do have all of our deputies named in,” Farris claimed, adding that his company is acquiring help from the Livingston and Cookeville Law enforcement Departments, as properly as the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office environment.

“We are doing the job tough to attempt to identify anyone who requirements initial aid and who might continue to have to have some assist,” Farris stated.

The sheriff requested residents to not go to the most difficult-strike spot ideal now, as authorities and utility officials are performing with heavy equipment there. Anybody who is worried about a loved 1 in the space is asked to simply call the sheriff’s business. Deputies will verify on the handle as quickly as they can, Farris mentioned.

Putnam County is a restricted-knit community on the Cumberland Plateau, in the foothills of Appalachia. A great deal of neighborhood everyday living revolves close to Tennessee Tech College in Cookeville, which attracts engineering and science college students from all over the environment.

The county’s population of about 79,000 could healthy comfortably in Neyland Stadium at the College of Tennessee. Financial development there just lately acquired a jolt when Below Armor moved a new distribution heart in the spot.

The deaths arrive as overnight storm caused deadly tornadoes in Nashville, parts of Wilson County and into Putnam.

“You will find a truly great likelihood that there may perhaps be far more,” Gov. Bill Lee reported at a morning push convention when the number of recognized fatalities was still in single digits.

“It can be early yet.”

Two fatalities have been confirmed in Wilson County, two in Davidson County, and a person person in Benton County so considerably.

Kerri Barlett and Travis Dorman contributed to this report.

