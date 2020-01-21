Temescal Valley accident: 16-year-old boys killed in deadly triple collision in Temescal Valley

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) – Three teenagers killed in an accident in the Temescal Valley were identified after authorities said that the vehicle in which they were traveling was intentionally hit by another driver.

The victims were identified as Drake Ruiz of Corona, Daniel Hawkins of Corona and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside. All of the victims were 16 years old.

A memorial service was held Monday at Northpoint Church in Corona for the three teenagers killed and three others injured in the wreckage. The church says two of her families each lost a son in the accident and injured one.

Authorities say Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, intentionally stuck a white Infiniti in the victims’ Toyota Prius occupied by six people Sunday evening near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway.

The Prius crashed into a tree after the driver lost control and left the road. One boy died at the scene and two others were declared dead in hospitals. The other three victims suffered moderate injuries.

Authorities do not know if the teenagers used the seat belts in the car, which has only five.

Chandra was arrested shortly after in a neighborhood near the crash site after the California Highway Patrol said that a witness had followed the suspect and helped the authorities locate the vehicle.

“It was an intentional act,” CHP lieutenant David Yokley said at a press conference, although he did not disclose any reason. “Our investigation led us to believe that Mr. Chandra intentionally crashed into the Prius, which caused the driver to lose control.”

Chandra was charged with malicious murder and assault with a lethal weapon.

