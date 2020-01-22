Temescal Valley accident: man intentionally hit teenagers’ car, killing 3 people, after ding-dong-ditch prank, victim’s mother

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) – The suspect in an intentional accident that killed three teenagers in the Temescal Valley may have chased them after they pranked him, said the mother of one of the victims.

The victims, who were 16, were identified as Drake Ruiz of Corona, Daniel Hawkins of Corona and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside. Three other teenagers were also injured. They attended different secondary schools – Santiago and Centennial in Corona and Woodcrest Christian in Riverside.

Authorities say Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, intentionally stuck a white Infiniti in the victims’ Toyota Prius Sunday evening near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway.

The Prius crashed into a tree after the driver lost control and left the road. One boy died at the scene and two others were declared dead in hospitals. The other three victims suffered moderate injuries.

Chandra was arrested shortly after in a neighborhood near the crash site after the California Highway Patrol said that a witness had followed the suspect and helped the authorities locate the vehicle.

“It was an intentional act,” CHP lieutenant David Yokley said at a press conference, although he did not disclose any reason. “Our investigation led us to believe that Mr. Chandra intentionally crashed into the Prius, which caused the driver to lose control.”

Chandra was charged with malicious murder and assault with a lethal weapon. Authorities say he is also facing a battery case pending four months ago.

CHP officials said on Monday that there was no immediate word on what could have caused Chandra to hustle the teenagers. Ruiz’s mother told reporters on Monday evening that the teenagers, who were going to a sleepover to celebrate Ivascu’s birthday, tried to play a “ding-dong-ditch” prank – by ringing the doorbell and leaving quickly by car – to a friend’s house, but Chandra opened the door, got into her Infiniti and chased the teenagers.

“The boys were playing ding-dong-ditch in a house they thought was … someone their age, but it turned out to be this angry man,” said Debbie Ruiz.

She said that when Chandra started chasing them, “they basically fled to save their lives.”

“They were afraid of death, tried to escape several times,” she said. He hit them, scared them away. ”

Authorities do not know if the teenagers used the seat belts in the car, which has only five.

“It’s cold in the back, and it doesn’t feel good when it comes to three, not one, but three,” said resident Julie Craig. “(The suspect) must have been really angry, it’s sad.”

Chandra is also facing charges of spousal battery following an incident that allegedly took place four months ago.

Mourners who visited the accident site – where a memorial with flowers and candles grew – said that some of the victims and the suspect lived in the same neighborhood.

Local residents, even those who did not know the teenagers, paid tribute and mourned the loss for such an insane reason.

“There are lives that have not had a chance to do anything,” said James Meador of Temescal Valley. “To be great, to be the next president, to be the next inventor. They never had a chance because of someone’s blind rage.”

A memorial service was held Monday at the Northpoint Church in Corona. The church says two of her families each lost a son in the accident and injured one.

Ralph Valdez, a football coach for Hawkins at Santiago High School, posted condolences on Twitter and described Hawkins as a “great soul” who worked weekly to get better.

