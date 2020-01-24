Temescal Valley accident: survivor tells of a horrific incident that killed his brother and 2 friends

CORONA, California (KABC) – Joshua Hawkins, 13, received a surprise and warm welcome from the hospital after surviving a horrific car accident.

Joshua was one of six teenagers involved in a disturbing incident in the Temescal Valley, in which a man is accused of intentionally hitting a vehicle that detained Joshua and his friends.

The resulting accident left three people dead and three injured. Among the three killed was 16-year-old Joshua’s brother Daniel, along with their friends Drake Ruiz and Jacob Ivascu.

Joshua ended up with fractured ribs and a cracked pelvis. He uses a walker while he recovers.

Joshua’s Corona Chargers football teammates greeted him on his return.

“Having them all there meant a lot to me,” said Joshua.

Prosecutors allege that the driver of the other car, 42-year-old Anurag Chandra, intentionally crashed into the adolescent Prius, causing it to lose control and crash into a tree.

Investigators allege that Chandra chased them after they played a trick on him – ringing the doorbell and running away. He is now charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Daniel Hawkins was a gifted athlete – in rugby, karate and football.

“I was Daniel’s biggest fan on the football field,” said his mother, Janet Hawkins. “We just had this link.”

“It is overwhelming,” said his father, Craig Hawkins. “We can’t hide this.”

Joshua did not want to talk about the accident. His family says he doesn’t remember the impact, but he does remember what led to it.

“He said he was afraid,” said Janet Hawkins. “They were all afraid because the man was chasing them and they just couldn’t escape.”

In addition to the murderers, prosecutors have filed a special circumstance allegation that could make Chondra eligible for the death penalty.

Joshua’s family says their strength comes from their community and their church.

“We didn’t go for revenge,” said Craig Hawkins. “We are Christians. We don’t want to have this guy, even if what he did was horrible.

“We just want him to own it, let’s say that I am responsible and that I own my shares.”

“Without our faith, I would be lost, hopeless,” said his sister, Sarah Hawkins.

A celebration of life takes place in memory of the three teenagers who died in the accident. The public is welcome. The event will take place at Crossroads Church, 2331 Kellogg Ave., Corona, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 28.

