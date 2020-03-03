temperature-service-confirms-tornado-close-to-hermitage-community-of-nashville

Shut

The Countrywide Weather Service confirmed a twister Northwest of downtown Nashville at 12: 39 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The agency verified an “really dangerous” twister was on the ground in Hermitage at 12: 55 a.m.

Central Wilson County is underneath a tornado warning till one: 30 a.m.

Anybody alongside the Interstate-40 corridor was recommended to seek protect.

Davidson County was under a twister warning until one a.m.

As of one a.m. approximately 16,00 Nashville Electric powered Provider customers were with out electricity in Nashville.

Other areas beneath a tornado warning till one a.m. integrated south central Sumner County Tennessee and west central Wilson County.

Severe thunderstorms are attainable across significantly of Center Tennessee on Monday night time, according to the Nationwide Climate Assistance.

Large hail and high winds are the major threats, but an isolated twister are not able to be dominated out.

“Over-all, it is really a quite messy looking evening for all of Middle Tennessee,” said Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist with the NWS in Nashville.

The storms are predicted to convey periods of large rain and achieve the region primarily from six p.m. Monday through three a.m. Tuesday.

The optimum possibility for storms in Nashville will be immediately after midnight, Whitehead mentioned. They could hit Clarksville as early as nine p.m.

The weather might come in a handful of waves, with the similar regions viewing a lot more than one storm about the study course of the night.

Monday night’s lower should really be all around 55 levels.

Concerning one and three inches of rain are expected involving Monday and Thursday.

Yes, just three times ago we were promoting loads of rain this week. Not a big threat any longer. Glimpse for one-three inches amongst nowadays and Thurs. On the other hand, there is a growing strong to severe menace this evening. Big hail, damaging winds and even a twister are not able to be ruled out. #tnwxpic.twitter.com/jepa62OVyf — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March two, 2020

A few-working day forecast

Tuesday: Opportunity of showers 50%. Significant: 66 lower: 43.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Significant: 64 small: 44.

Thursday: Chance of showers 50%. Large: 56 reduced: 39.

