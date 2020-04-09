Temperatures are expected to reach 19 degrees Friday

Temperatures are expected to reach 18 degrees Thursday and 19 degrees Friday, according to Met Éireann.

Dry and sunny periods are expected for the next few days with temperatures slightly decreasing on Easter Sunday.

The early mist and fog will rise Thursday morning to give a warm and mostly dry day with a mixture of clouds and foggy sun. The highest temperatures will be between 16 and 18 degrees with slightly cooler conditions near the east and south coasts.

Thursday evening will be mainly dry except for a light drizzle. Low clouds, mist and fog will return with lower temperatures between six and 9 degrees in very light southeast breezes.

Friday will be another hot day with brighter interludes and a foggy sun but more clouds than in recent days. A few rain showers will develop in places, especially in the western or northern regions later in the day.

The highest temperatures will vary between 15 and 19 degrees in light south or variable breezes.

It will mostly be cloudy Friday evening with scattered rain and drizzle. There will also be some spots of mist and fog with lower temperatures between 9 and 11 degrees.

Saturday will begin with a scattered drizzle and the lifting of low clouds and mist to give a few brighter intervals. Other rain showers will develop in places in the afternoon and evening.

The highest temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees, the warmest in the east and south in light to moderate breezes.

Saturday evening will bring showers or longer rain events with temperatures between five and eight degrees lower.

There will be showers on Easter Sunday but occasional drier and brighter intervals too. The highest temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees with a northeast breeze.

Monday will be a cooler day with sunny periods. The highest temperatures range from 10 degrees in the northeast to 14 degrees in the southwest.

Monday evening will be cold with clear spells and a little bit of frost likely.