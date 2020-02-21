[temperatures-to-tumble-into-minimal-20s,-nashville-overflow-shelter-open-up]

The Tennessean Revealed six: 57 a.m. CT June 24, 2019 | Current 12: 31 p.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

Frigid weather returned to the Center Tennessee location right away and it really is expected to dip even reduced Friday night.

Countrywide Weather conditions Support meteorologist Scott Unger explained temperatures will plunge below freezing about 9 p.m. A very low of 22 is expected right away.

Nashville’s Crisis Operations Middle will open an overflow shelter at 5131 Harding Location, from seven p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Metro will have a staging space at The Salvation Army, at 631 Dickerson Pike, from seven p.m. to about midnight.

Metro leaders are asking those in require to system for winter shelter solutions forward of time.

“We really encourage absolutely everyone to make the most of Home In the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission. Youthful people ages 18-24, be sure to take into account using Launch Pad,” Metro tweeted Friday morning.

Unger mentioned Saturday will heat up with highs in the 50s predicted.

Sunday early morning will be sunny as well, he said. A slight possibility of rain is envisioned Sunday afternoon.

A few working day forecast

Friday: Sunny and a little breezy. Large 43 Minimal 22.

Saturday: Sunny. Substantial 52 Small 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny, a 20 per cent likelihood of showers after noon. Significant 55 Small 24.

Nashville temperature radar

