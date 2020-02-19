[ten-arrested-just-after-law-enforcement-uncover-illegal-marijuana-grow]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ten folks were arrested on Tuesday after law enforcement identified an unlawful marijuana expand with more than 500 vegetation.

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Office claimed at all-around nine a.m., officers conducted a lookup at 500 and 416 Workman Street following having a report of a probable unlawful marijuana improve. Throughout the research, officers seized additional than 500 marijuana vegetation.

Thalia Sanchez, 24, 33-12 months-aged Manuela Gutierrez-Ortega, 21-year-aged Michael Corralez, 46-12 months-previous Cesar Avalos, 43-year-aged Esther Chavez, 52-yr-outdated Raquel Sanchez, 37-calendar year-old Fernando Lemus, 20-year-old Cynthia Chavez, 51-yr-previous Ramona Macias and 23-12 months-old Luis Lopez have been arrested on suspicion of unlawful marijuana cultivation.

Lopez was also arrested for illegal possession of marijuana for gross sales, the department said.