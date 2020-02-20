[ten-k-dramas-turning-the-large-10-in-2020]

It is that time all over again where we convert back again the clock by 10 many years and revisit some of the more unforgettable dramas from a decade back. 2010 was the yr that shipped the rankings-powerful “Baker King, Kim Tak Goo” as properly as the cultural phenomenon, “Secret Back garden.” We were also addressed to gems these kinds of as “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” and “Sungkyunkwan Scandal,” both of those of which have only ongoing to garner extra lovers in excess of the decades. And irrespective of how nicely any of these dramas did in the course of that time, we just can’t deny that they are memorable and kinds that we bear in mind even to this day.

So let’s head down memory lane and say “Happy Birthday” to these 10-12 months-aged dramas!

Slave Hunters

Aired on: KBS

Air date: January 6 – March 25, 2010 (24 episodes)

Starring: Jang Hyuk, Oh Ji Ho, Lee Da Hae, Gong Hyung Jin, Lee Jong Hyuk, Kim Ji Suk

“Slave Hunters,” also recognized as “Chuno,” kicked off 2010 by providing an adrenaline-loaded action drama about a slave hunter (Jang Hyuk) who is tasked with tracking down a runaway slave (Oh Ji Ho). The drama is a single that boasts intricately filmed combat sequences and sharp editing, but as beautiful as the cinematography is — and it genuinely is spectacular — what is even additional fantastic is the performance by Jang Hyuk. The rawness and passion in his performing is so visceral, it elevates this thrilling drama to a full other amount.

Jewel in the Crown

Aired on: MBC

Air day: March 22 – Oct 12, 2010 (60 episodes)

Starring: Han Hyo Joo, Ji Jin Hee, Lee So Yeon, Bae Soo Bin, Oh Yeon Search engine optimization

Based mostly on a accurate tale of a lowly peasant-girl-turned-mother-to-a-king, “Jewel in the Crown” is a historic drama that, at its coronary heart, facts the really like story concerning our titular maiden (Han Hyo Joo) and the benevolent King Sukjong (Ji Jin Hee, as spectacular here as ever). Amongst all the sweet courtship, we are also dealt with to the common things you would come to hope from a sageuk — political intrigue and power struggles — but the execution of it all feels new and manages to consistently keep us engaged. And above it all is the form-hearted, smart Dong Yi, who helps make her way through the palace with her integrity intact and still manages to occur up on prime. What an inspiration!

Private Taste

Aired on: MBC

Air date: March 31 – May perhaps 20, 2010 (16 episodes)

Starring: Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ho, Kim Ji Suk, Wang Ji Hye, Ryu Seung Ryong, Im Seulong

Ah, “Personal Style,” you were definitely a memorable drama from 2010, but regrettably, it was far more about your skipped opportunity then for becoming a stellar have to-watch. There have been so several pros heading for it — Lee Min Ho, Son Ye Jin, a fun premise with confirmed shenanigans — but the producing (and directing) just never fairly shipped. By the close, the drama was generally held afloat by the exciting chemistry in between the two leads and the other wacky supporting characters, whilst every thing else was up to personalized flavor (cough) and for many, it was a lot more “le sigh” than “yay.”

Baker King, Kim Tak Goo

Aired on: KBS

Air date: June 9 – September 16, 2010 (30 episodes)

Starring: Yoon Shi Yoon, Eugene, Joo Gained, Lee Youthful Ah

“Baker King, Kim Tak Goo” was a huuge drama through its run, with its scores continually growing 7 days by week, eventually concluding at a staggering 50 % for its ultimate episode. (This was the initial drama in a few decades to accomplish this milestone considering the fact that “Jumong“). Although the tale seemingly seems tame plenty of (male striving to the very best baker in the country), it is essentially a total-on makjang, with an unending parade of drama, techniques, and un-fatalities to hold viewers glued to their display screen, all set to devour the subsequent addicting twist.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

Aired on: SBS

Air day: August 11 – September 30, 2010 (16 episodes)

Starring: Lee Seung Gi, Shin Min Ah, No Min Woo, Hyomin, Park Soo Jin

Cha Dae Woong (Lee Seung Gi), an aspiring action star, accidentally releases a mythical nine-tailed fox who he then names Mi Ho (Shin Min Ah). The two of them make a decision to enable just about every other out — Dae Woong with helping Mi Ho grow to be a human and Mi Ho lending him her mystical and powerful fox bead — and in the process, they bit by bit tumble for each other, tough. Sad to say, minimal do they know, this is a person union not blessed by the cosmic forces and tragedy awaits them.

This witty, heartstring-tugging drama is steeped in fantasy and folklore symbolism, but the human features of enjoy and sacrifice ground the storyline, generating the drama as heartfelt as it is relatable. Plus, Lee Seung Gi and Shin Min Ah are super cute collectively (“Woong-ah!”), it’s bodily unattainable to not grin when you see the two of them on display screen together.

Top secret Investigation Record

Aired on: tvN

Air day: August 20 – October 29, 2010 (12 episodes)

Starring: Kim Ji Hoon, Im Jung Eun, Kim Kap Soo, Jo Hee Bong, Jun So Min

“Secret Investigation Record” is also recognized as “Joseon X-Documents,” and as you can notify from the title, it is one that wades into the sci-fi pool (certainly, we’re speaking about aliens and UFOs in this article). This is a single of the additional underrated dramas from 2010 but has garnered a sturdy cult adhering to due to the over-all substantial-high-quality creation. Everything is leading-notch, from the suspense-stuffed storyline to the fashionable camerawork and limited editing, to the CGI that even now seems superior even right now this is just one drama that is not afraid to challenge alone or its viewers, offering them with thrilling material at each and every transform without having at any time compromising its own intellectual, artistic vision.

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Aired on: KBS

Air date: August 30 – November 2, 2010 (20 episodes)

Starring: Park Min Young, Park Yoochun, Yoo Ah In, Song Joong Ki, Search engine marketing Hyo Rim

“Sungkyunkwan Scandal” is yet another of 2010’s significant hits, and one that considerably bolstered the careers of the sales opportunities who had been all in their early twenties at the time. The tale is established in the Joseon dynasty the place ladies had been not permitted to acquire an training. On the other hand, in buy to assist her household and her ailing brother, Kim Yoon Hee (Park Min Young) disguises herself as her brother and discreetly enrolls in Sungkyunkwan, a prestigious instructional institute. This drama is beloved not only because of its meaty storylines loaded with romance, brotherly camaraderie, political intrigue, and even social commentary, but also simply because of the stellar performances by the young actors. (Yoo Ah In, any individual?)

Playful Kiss

Aired on: MBC

Air date: September 1 – Oct 21, 2010 (16 episodes)

Starring: Jung So Min, Kim Hyun Joong, Lee Tae Sung, Lee Si Youthful

“Playful Kiss” is the Korean remake of the Taiwanese mega-strike “It Started off With A Kiss.” This drama is chock-total of sweet fluff, with a lot of heart-fluttering-slash-angsty times many thanks to the pretty stoic and seemingly unfeeling Baek Seung Jo (Kim Hyun Joong), and Oh Ha Ni (Jung So Min), the school mate who has a significant crush on him. Throw in a reluctant cohabitation problem, and it is not prolonged in advance of the a person-sided crush results in being much less just one-sided. And right before we commence arguing about which model is greater, or about how the figures maintain up in this working day and age, we simply cannot deny that “Playful Kiss” made a splash all all around Asia in 2010!

Fugitive: Plan B

Aired on: KBS

Air date: September 29 – December eight, 2010 (20 episodes)

Starring: Rain, Lee Na Young, Lee Jung Jin, Yoon Jin Website positioning, Daniel Henney

The very same director and author behind “Slave Hunters” came again in the same year with a further slick thriller “Fugitive: Approach B,” but this time with zanier comedy thrown in the combine. In reality, this drama genuinely is a pleasurable combine of genres, and the lighter tone is ideal for these who prefer their motion to occur with a side of cheek. After the drama enters the next half, it kicks into high equipment by increasing both the psychological and bodily stakes, hooking viewers in even more.

The sales opportunities for this drama are surely 1 of the highlights, with Rain — who, at the time, had returned to the silver display right after 5 a long time — currently being specially commendable. He imbues his non-public eye character with this sort of goofy allure that really showcases his comedic chops, then deftly switches to pour out some remarkable depth, proving just how a great deal vary he has as an actor.

Solution Yard

Aired on: SBS

Air date: November 13, 2010 – January 16, 2011 (20 episodes)

Starring: Ha Ji Gained, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang Hyun, Kim Sa Rang, Lee Jong Suk

We couldn’t maybe finish our 2010 listicle without mentioning “Secret Backyard garden,” the glowing strike that helped us transition into 2011 with a bang. There are so quite a few scenes in this drama that have been imprinted in our brains to this day: the sequined tracksuit, the sit-up scene, the foam kiss, etcetera. A lot extra than just the preliminary premise of a supernatural body-swap, this drama is equivalent components whimsical and humorous. That, moreover an Further helping of insane chemistry concerning the two leads, makes our appreciate for “Secret Garden” not so magic formula.

Which of these dramas do you feel greatest stood the test of time? And which of your 2010 favorites ended up left off the list? Go away your remarks below!



