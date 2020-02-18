[ten-kyodo-news-personnel-rode-car-driven-by-male-confirmed-to-have-covid-19]

A guy in his 60s confirmed to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus drove a overall of 10 Kyodo Information employees users in a hired vehicle from late January to early February, the news support said Tuesday, confirming that it experienced notified member companies.

In a statement sent to media organizations Monday, Kyodo said it had instructed the 10 personnel to continue to be at property from that working day, and that none of them experienced proven any indicators.

A lot more than 14 days, or the probable incubation time period of the sickness, have by now handed for seven of the 10 who rode in the automobile, Kyodo mentioned.

The remaining 3 will keep at residence for 14 days in overall, when the seven will shortly return to function, Kyodo explained, citing steering from a public wellness center.

The health centre is claimed to have informed Kyodo it would not perform COVID-19 exams on the employees due to the fact none of them have proven indications.

There has been speculation that those people exposed may well involve reporters who are members of the push club at the Primary Minister’s Business in Tokyo. In accordance to a report Monday by the Yomiuri Shimbun, news media companies that have membership of the club were among the businesses that obtained the see from Kyodo.

Reporters at the press club often meet up with large-ranking officers at the Primary Minister’s Business office.

When contacted by The Japan Instances, Kyodo declined to comment on no matter whether any of the staff are reporters.

Tokyo Metropolitan Authorities announced Sunday that the driver concerned had analyzed optimistic for the novel coronavirus.