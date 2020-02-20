[$ten Offer: Tamboli’s Pasta & Pizza]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[$ten-offer:-tamboli’s-pasta-&-pizza]



By
Jennifer Biggs

Posted: February 20, 2020 four: 00 AM CT

Subscribers Only

<strong>Everything on the lunch menu at Tamboli’s Pasta & Pizza is $10 or less. In front, the lunch special includes a half sandwich, cup of soup and a mini salad. The pizza in back is made for one but is hearty enough to split.</strong> (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24895/1200″ data-largeheight=”900″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24895_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Every little thing on the lunch menu at Tamboli’s Pasta & Pizza is $10 or fewer. In entrance, the lunch specific features a fifty percent sandwich, cup of soup and a mini salad. The pizza in again is manufactured for a single but is hearty enough to break up.</strong> (Jennifer Biggs/Day-to-day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p></div> <div> <div> <div></div> <div> <div></div> </div> <div id=

$10 Deal
Tamboli’s Pasta & Pizza
Pizza

Jennifer Biggs

Jennifer Biggs

Jennifer Biggs is a indigenous Memphian and veteran foodstuff writer and journalist who addresses all factors food stuff, eating and spirits similar for The Day by day Memphian.

Portion E-mail

Indicator up to get the newest content articles from the Food items section.

  1. one.

    Calkins: Ripping Penny Hardaway for this season isn’t ‘hilarious’ — it’s dumb




  2. two.

    Senator states of course to ammo tax crack, no on female cleanliness products and solutions




  3. three.

    Grizzlies Mailbag: The NBA historical past Jaren & Ja are on pace to make NBA record




  4. four.

    Cigar bar strategies two-story humidor, functionality region with Downtown bank loan




  5. 5.

    You can have a voice in foreseeable future of Midtown