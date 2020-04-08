Ten Questions to Peter Iure’s ICRC

As the Western world is suffering from a severe coronavirus crisis, there have been first reports in Syria where tens of thousands of refugees have been confined in hideouts and bombs near the Turkish border. Neighbors in Iraq are approaching a thousand cases, with the virus likely to spread to ISIS prisons and Iraqi camps where the attackers escaped and are still afraid to return home.

Across the conflict-ridden region, health workers and citizens are facing the first phases of war and the outbreak of global disease. In an effort to continue to spread the disease, the International Committee of the Red Cross is urging donor countries to bring $ 823 million in new aid to fight the disease in some of the affected countries.

The Red Cross comprises the International Committee of the Geneva (ICRC), which is set up to provide intermediate assistance to all parties in any conflict and to advocate for the rules of war contained in the Geneva Convention. . The ICRC’s privacy and confidentiality allows it to speak to authoritarian leaders and jihadists, deliver aid, send letters from those detained to those they love, and gently remind governments when they fail to abide by the laws of war of the earth.

Now, the organization finds itself trying to help these brave athletes fight for the disease that has plagued the most affluent countries in the world. ICRC President Peter Maurer, while talking to TIME from his home in Geneva on April 3, described how health care systems in countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and South Sudan have already been disrupted by the disaster. 19. In most countries, the ICRC finds that there is no conflict, and many of the prisons and watchdogs in the organization are also at risk, overcrowding to prevent the spread of the disease, and the poor are expensive. they provide protective equipment for prisoners or those who work there.

What additional help is needed to fight COVID-19 needed?

We have seen the greatest demands in these 15 to 20 working-age conflicts we are working on …. We have noticed that the health system has become particularly vulnerable – through chaos, by throwing out health facilities, and by restrictions of health care workers in the field – and now we see that those health facilities are fulfilling their responsibility and prevention.

Have you ever seen armed groups and governments contribute in a positive way to the epidemic?

Unfortunately, I have to say that in most of the conflict theater we operate, despite COVID 19, we have not seen a fundamental change. In many places, fierce fighting is taking place. In the last three weeks, we have injured more than 180 injured people in South Sudan. What is important to South Sudan is that of many conflict theater: war operations are underway.

Do you still have access to prisoners in the countries where you work?

Detention centers are one of the most difficult places in life. We are trying to find ways of coping, and improving our knowledge of the most deadly diseases, especially Ebola, where we have successfully eradicated the disease from other detention centers.

We are really looking for every one of the prisons we visit to make strategic plans: isolation rooms for possible prisoners who have received coronavirus, water purification services, drinking water and environmental sanitation measures.

We look at the interactions between guards and hostages, and how to make sure that guards do not come in (infected with the virus), and have the necessary preventive measures to prevent the outbreak in the detention centers. We are seeking to reestablish health centers in the detention centers where we are working to find the right tools and tools.

Many prison directors, who may have been worse in the past, are more up to date in working with us to take some precautionary measures. This seems to be an encouraging sign that… the magnitude of the situation is likely to reach those governments.

How do the ICRC staff protect themselves and make sure they don’t spread the virus?

We have introduced anti-aging measures similar to those used by physicians in hospitals. We put protective gear wherever they are and there is… and hand washing and isolation, and wherever the need for protection is concerned, or where the authorities and governments come to see that this is a policy, we will try to follow it. So we try to do our best.

Why do so many authorship governments work with the ICRC?

When I look at our work… with confidence in advocacy, support, advocacy and respect for the government, it is a way to build trust and empower us with equal opportunities for the people and regions provided by other agencies and.

If we were to start advocating for the public and tell the top people what we were seeing in the 100 countries we were visiting inmates today, we would probably not be able to visit the detainees. That does not mean that the public must eventually know. But our approach is to create this space of professionalism and professional advice that we can provide to governments and hopefully create space that these governments can negotiate, which cannot be easily outsourced in public and public space.

America is it ICRC chief executive officer but the Trump administration has reduced $ 1 billion in aid to Afghanistan, one of the countries on your list. What impact would that have when COVID-19 hit the country?

We hope we can keep our program in Afghanistan. It is very important as a community aid program. It is one of the most important things we take into consideration worldwide. It is true, to the opinion of each and every government on whether or not they want to finance this project. … We need to accelerate track, upgrade and operation now, complete our plans and measures to prevent COVID-19 spread to dangerous conditions, including Afghanistan.

What do you think the final impact might be for communities affected by this disease?

It is likely that the world will look at different aspects, after a long period of expansion of the immune system and… economic collapse. I think that political leadership will be very much needed to provide leadership at the international level on how to address those challenges. I feel still invisible. Some are fearful of authoritarian writers, and bureaucratic disturbances. Others hope that this challenge will open up to even more large companies and stakeholders.

Is it worrying that everyone will turn inward, focusing on self-help rather than helping the rest of the world?

I was worried But after a week of in-depth discussions with many ministers around the world, I was also comforted to learn that many leaders realized that this was a global problem that needed global response … I to see the emerging projects that look to bring the whole world together in a collaborative and sustainable way. A major stakeholder, a national corporation is still alive.

How have your contributors responded since you filed your complaint?

Well, it’s time to see if the money is coming in. I think we see some governments coming up with a plan to show support. We hope that every year, not only the United States but others will continue to contribute to the ICRC’s activities. We have 30 countries currently making up over 85% of our total budget. We hope we can increase the number of countries that have the power and programs to support our budget. We call on volunteers not to wait. Now is the time for us to make a difference.

