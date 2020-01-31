Ten things that would guarantee the new CPC leader are a winner

Every columnist sees it as a matter of course that every politician can be elected and then preside over a period of unsurpassed peace and prosperity if (and only) the candidate represents all of the columnist’s views.

The political experts, by definition, believe what they want is what the Canadians want, so any politician who doesn’t see it is a doomed fool.

I am no different I am unwaveringly confident that the new Canadian Conservative Party leader, if he simply accepts my wish list below, will quickly move up to 24 Sussex or the AirBnB that will house our next prime minister.

To save myself the trouble of sending this to every candidate, I publish my list here and I encourage everyone who wants to run this country to copy it and save it in their wallet for later reference.

Stop fetishizing rural Canada. Yes, I understand – working the country and living in small towns somehow fills people with the “real Canadians” luck certificate. Nevertheless, over 70 percent of the population now live in a metropolitan area, and this proportion is growing. Not surprisingly, they don’t vote for Tory. In the last election, the CPC was excluded from all the most densely populated rides. If they focus on urban Canadians and their problems and concerns, that could change. Be Canadian. This may sound strange, but consider how regionally focused the CPC has become. It is no longer a national political party, but a western alienation movement. The next guide should be able to explain quickly and easily why he can improve the life of any Canadian from Newfoundland to Nunavut. Understand demography. Canada is changing. We are not only becoming more urban, but also less white and less straightforward. The role of women in the workplace and in the household continues to develop. The CPC not only has to catch up, it must be one step ahead of these changes. Be the party of the next generation, not just the generation of our grandparents. Shame on you. This country suffers from too many politicians who are willing to twist their opponents’ words out of context, make promises they know they will never keep, make accusations they know are untrue , and even to lie if necessary. The Canadians will hug a politician they trust, someone who is obviously honest and who can still blush. Respect the parliament, In a recent interview with Paul Wells, the new Quebecois leader, Yves-François Blanchet, was asked about the incidents in the lower house. He replied that he was amazed at how badly MPs are behaving, pointing out that the vast majority of Jack Assery comes from the CPC banks – a fact that anyone who has sat through Question Time can testify. I want the next CPC leader to cut this crap out and pull the loudest mouths into his office with a simple warning: voters deserve better. Grow up or get out. Believe in climate change. The fact that this has to be said is perhaps the greatest indication of how far the CPC has moved from mainstream Canada. If any platform speech doesn’t lead to how you tackle this crisis, stay at home. Canadians take this seriously and if you don’t help, you won’t be needed. Believe in free markets. Another peculiar demand since the Conservative Party was once an advocate of free markets. Market mechanisms such as a CO2 tax in favor of half-hearted incentives, regulations and subsidies are now being avoided. Given that Bay Street is in line with the Liberals and the NDP on this issue, the KPK has to shake its head and stop opposing an idea that is not its own. (Although ironically in this case the idea was originally proposed by the Conservative Party – but then the Liberals agreed, so …) Believe in individual freedom. Again – Conservatives were once the loudest proponents of a person’s right to do anything they did damned well as long as it didn’t affect others. Why did you forget that? I want the next CPC leader to care who I sleep with, what I smoke, or what gender I choose. Do you have a plan to share. Andrew Scheer was running on a very vague platform. Doug Ford didn’t have one at all. It would be great if you could tell voters what you will actually do in office, how much it will cost, and how you will pay for it. I can’t believe I have to ask for it, but here we are. I want to be prime minister. Too many CCP politicians want to be the CCP politician more than they want to be prime minister. They love to enjoy the jubilation of their hard base and point to other conservatives who aren’t as conservative as they are. This will only contradict you. So choose what you want more. (Note for Erin O’Toole: If you accuse Peter MacKay of being “Liberal-Lite”, voters will only hear “eligible”.)

I wanted to add “ovaries” to my wish list, but given the fact that Rona Ambrose, Lisa Raitt and other leading female members of the CPC caucus are not there, this is unlikely. Unbelievable that we are 20 years in the 21st century and that this country has still not elected a prime minister. Frankly, the CPC is not popular with female voters. A woman’s nomination could change all of that. Maybe next time.

So go ahead, boys – 10 simple things you can do will guarantee your election as Prime Minister. And if you disagree, you are a doomed fool. Obviously.

MORE FROM SCOTT GILMORE: