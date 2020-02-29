ten-times-immediately-after-fatal-fireplace,-porterville-panthers-help-group-find-joy-amid-tragedy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — It is really championship weekend for the Valley’s area sports activities teams, with twelve title game titles heading on on Friday and Saturday at Selland Arena.

For Porterville’s girls’ basketball crew, Friday wasn’t just about the D-3 Valley title but more about their group coming collectively and acquiring joy in basketball all through a complicated time.

A very little additional than a week back, the metropolis shed two firefighters in a huge blaze that tore by way of its library.

Head coach of the Porterville Panthers, David Kavern, says it been a really tricky week for his crew as they prepared for their championship sport versus Arvin.

“A number of of our children realized the firefighters or are connected with the police, or hearth section. The basketball has been form of a aid for the little ones but it’s been on our minds given that the fireplace occurred,” claims Kavern.

Numerous moms and dads of the Panthers gamers arrived at Selland Arena suitable after attending the procession on Friday early morning for Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.

“I assume the group can concentration on anything positive now, we are 30-2, a brilliant light-weight throughout a rough time,” states Kavern.

The Panthers wore pink ribbons on their warm-ups prior to suggestion-off to honor the two firefighters.

Porterville was welcomed by a significant group prepared to cheer them on.

Porterville triumphs on a busy day of portion finals at Selland Arena

Friday two/28

Higher Faculty Basketball Finals at Selland Arena

D-V Girls: Strathmore 39- 43 East

D-V Boys: Fowler 73-76 Fresno Christian (F/2OT)

D-III Women: Porterville 65-39 Arvin

D-III Boys: Bakersfield Christian 62-44 Hoover

six: 00 PM – Bakersfield v. Arroyo Grande (D-1 Girls)

8: 00 PM – Clovis East v. Bullard (D-I Boys)

Saturday two/23

High University Basketball Finals at Selland Arena

10: 00 AM – Sierra Pacific v. Caruthers (D-IV Girls)

12: 00 PM – Kingsburg v. Delano (D-IV Boys)

two: 00 PM – SJM v. Mission Prep (D-II Women)

four: 00 PM – Redwood v. Independence (Bakersfield) (D-II Boys)

6: 00 PM – Clovis North vs Clovis West (Open up Division Ladies)

8: 00 PM – San Joaquin Memorial vs Clovis West (Open Division Boys)