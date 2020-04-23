Ten Ways to Prepare for Your Next Home Move While Locked Out

If you plan to move, is it possible to advance the search and possibly get a property on the line within the limits of current restrictions?

Those planning to move before Covid-19 will likely have the same plans, and even if the market is paused, people can take advantage of free time to prepare for the market. Trevor Grant, of mortgage company Affinity Advisors and President of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors (AIMA), saw mortgage loan applications completed in half the time, from four weeks to two weeks.

For anyone looking to buy or sell, what can you do during the foreclosure to get your house in order?

SELLERS

1. Put your documents in order

Start by figuring out where the deeds are, says Rena O’Kelly, director of SherryFitzGerald. Talk to the bank to try to locate them, she said. “This will avoid any pitfall at the conclusion of the sale and the signing of contracts.”

If work has been done at home, you should be able to provide certificates of compliance for that work, she says. “If these are not in your possession, sue the builder or the architect for them.”

If you cannot find the documents, you will need an architect, a structural engineer or a surveyor to come and see the work and, hopefully, log out saying that they are in compliance. You will also need to obtain an up-to-date Building Energy Rating (BER) certificate. These services are delayed in the current environment because they are deemed non-essential. scsi.ie; riai.ie; istructe.ie

2. Tackle the house

With so much time to examine the four walls of each room, many of us have already made a mental list of the work to be done. You can start by decluttering every room and every surface, cleaning the house in the spring and repainting the walls, ceilings and woodwork, says O’Kelly. Cull, cull, cull, that’s his mantra.

“Go through each room, one at a time, and empty the drawers, cupboards and presses so that by the time you get around, you’ve already thrown away all your trash. Make a pile for charity stores, recycling and the bin. “

Wash windows and make sure blinds or curtains are hung properly. Otherwise, remove them.

3. Beautify the garden

Today, more than ever, the garden is a major selling point, explains real estate agent Susan Slevin, partner at DNG. “People have realized the value of even a small outdoor space.”

Encourage children to help with the job. Weed the flower beds, rake the leaves, trim the hedges, prune the trees and electric washing fences, the perimeter walls, the patios and the paved paths and even the exterior of the house. If you don’t have a pressure washer, you can buy online through Woodies or ask this nice neighbor if you can borrow theirs. Many garden centers are closed, but some, like Horkans, sell online and deliver to their homes.

And it is always possible to order a jump. Thorntons Recycling has recorded a 35% increase in online orders and a 42% increase in telephone orders in the past month, said marketing director Brendan Kildea. M50 Skip Hire has seen similar increases. Do not fill with hazardous waste such as paints, refrigerators, fridge-freezers or food waste. Horkans.ie; Skip.ie

4. Create a long list

When you are decluttering the house and garden, compile a list of all the work that requires professional attention, such as painting the exterior, making gutters, sweeping the chimney. Start ringing and reserving them now. This will put you at the top of the queue after the restrictions are lifted and allow you to reschedule if the restrictions extend beyond the May times currently set.

5. Prepare the close-up of the house

Although agents cannot organize photography or videography under the current lockdown, it should be noted that not all large companies offer virtual views – a method that shows ownership in a more real state than most photographs fixed that we are more used to watching. Photos can introduce light and Photoshop can eliminate minor defects, such as telephone cables, electrical wires, etc., making the rooms more visually appealing.

“With virtual viewing, there is no hiding place,” says Ross Killeen of Media Pro. “You have to show everything, from the inside of the heat press to the other storage spaces and to all the rooms, so that all the beds have to be dressed while in still image photography we can only photograph the best in accommodation. “

In the period from March 15 – when the schools closed – to April 7, just before the Easter holidays, SherryFitzGerald had 944 parties attending private and open virtual tours and received 477 offers on properties, explains the residential director Geralyn Byrne. The most successful have been individual virtual visualization, she explains.

“The human connection and additional background information is what homeowners are looking for.”

BUYERS

1. Check your mortgage eligibility

If you have income, you can apply for a mortgage, says Grant. “Your income level will dictate the loans. Lenders lend, but the loan application has an additional layer of observation of income levels such as payslips or a letter / email from your employer stating that income has not been affected by the coronavirus or if he has how he was affected and for how long. “

If a mortgage is about to be issued, lenders will want to see the same confirmation of their ability to make repayments.

If you have as secure a job as possible, Grant says it makes sense to use this time to find out how much you can borrow and see if you can get mortgage approval. He says that it normally takes about four weeks for those filling out a mortgage application to get all the necessary documents. Under the lockout, he saw this period reduced from half to a fortnight.

Subscribing the self-employed is less straightforward. The industry you work in will come into play and how your income has been affected will also affect the decision-making process, he says.

There are buyers, with agents citing an increase in registered buyers since the foreclosure took effect. aima.ie; affinityadv.ie

2. Sorting of life insurance during Covid-19

How will the virus affect your ability to obtain life insurance (mortgage protection insurance required in the event of premature death)?

“Some life insurance companies are now asking their potential customers if they have had symptoms of Covid-19 or if they have suffered from coronavirus, with some companies delaying subscription for three months,” said David Crowley, director of IFC Finance, a personal financial planning company. which deals with mortgage related life insurance policies. “If you can’t get a life insurance policy, it means you can’t withdraw a mortgage.” Ifcfinance.com

3. Is it possible to get an agreement on the line?

Yes, but expect delays. “Transportation is an essential service and is still going on,” said Michele O’Boyle, of Sligo O’Boyle Solicitors and President of the Law Society. “Our offices are open for business but deliver differently. Documents still need a wet signature, that is, a signature made in front of a witness. “

She has clients who come to the office but observe social distance and use their own pen to sign with. Another concern was the updating of online land registers after services were suspended on March 30.

The Property Registration Authority reports that requests made before this date are now online. With staff back in the office since Monday, April 20, the organization hoped to be up to date on requests filed during the three-week closure by Monday.

Electronic services via the Land Direct portal continued to operate normally during the Covid-19 crisis. This excludes certified folios and certified card folios, which require human intervention. These are displayed rather than downloaded online and are currently not available.

Land Direct is also useful for checking whether a property is fully owned or leased. The consultation fees for the online folio are € 5, with a PDF copy of the folio sent to the email address provided. landdirect.ie

4. Monitor stock levels

Stay on top of what’s happening in the market, advises Susan Slevin of DNG. “Stock levels may remain low, but there will always be parties who will have to buy or sell. Some motivated sellers, like those in some executor sales that are being prepared, may be willing to take a lower price for a cash buyer or someone with proof of funds. That is, funds that will meet the new, more stringent Covid-19 requirements.

5. Agreements to conclude?

People who don’t have to sell won’t – and most sellers don’t have to sell – was the advice of a financial advisor who didn’t want to be named. He doesn’t expect a semblance of reality to hit the market before fall. In the meantime, he predicts that buyers will be extremely cautious and that those seeking will ask for a reduction of around 20-25% on current prices.

“They will now be ready to pay around € 350,000 for property that could have asked for € 400,000,” he suggests.

Slevin believes there may be a window of opportunity in the next six to nine months. “Buyers and sellers who wish to trade up or down should stay in regular touch with their bank, broker or credit institution to ensure they still have the funds initially available.”