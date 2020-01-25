Ten wrestlers that could shock WWE are returning to the Royal Rumble 2020, including The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk and Ronda Rousey

The 2020 Royal Rumble is less than a week away and it seems to be a memorable one.

Becky Lynch defends the title of her raw women against Asuka, while Daniel Bryan Bray wants to dethrone ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt.

WWE

Ronda Rousey could make her WWE a royal rumble this weekend

The Royal Rumble matches for men and women will be the most exciting fights of the evening.

It is a time of year when rumors of surprises and debuts are constantly circulating.

In the following, talkSPORT.com lists the wrestlers who could make their comeback this weekend at the Royal Rumble.

surprise

Top 10 Royal Rumble shock contestants, including John Cena, Edge and AJ Styles

Wild

Becky Lynch, John Cena and other WWE superstars with the loudest royal rumble pops

READY TO RUMBLE

Royal Rumble 2020 date, start time, free live stream and playing card

numbers

The WWE Royal Rumble stats you need to know

magic

Daniel Bryan gives backstage information about how WWE got his hair cut on The Fiend’s live TV

Clean shave

Asuka escaped unharmed in Las Vegas when she was hiding in a shop

star power

Tyson Fury explains why he wants Conor McGregor to return to boxing

undeniable

Charlotte Flair explains what makes Andrade so special at WWE

struggle

Charlotte Flair: The injury to Kairi Sane in the TLC put the actors in a difficult situation

Champs!

Nikki Cross: How the Scot and Alexa Bliss tag team was really created by WWE

Ronda Rousey

Rousey has been out of the WWE since losing her Raw Women’s Championship to Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch had inflicted a first Pinfall loss on Rousey, who had remained undefeated in her first twelve months with the company.

It is believed that the worst woman on the planet takes the time to start a family with husband Travis Browne.

However, you shouldn’t rule out Rousey’s return on the Royal Rumble pay-per-view this month.

She could take part in the women’s Royal Rumble Match or taste Lynch against Asuka, which in turn would set the wheels in motion for a WrestleMania rematch with her former opponent.

Rumor has it that Ronda Rousey will return to this month’s Royal Rumble

Cm punk

Rumors of CM Punk returning to the ring have been circulating since he left WWE in 2014.

The former world champion, who has publicly criticized WWE several times, tried the UFC but lost his two games.

Speculation about a wrestling return has picked up steam since Punk became an expert on Fox’s WWE backstage show in November.

While he only works for Fox, the connection to WWE has never been so strong.

Only Roman Reigns (4/6) is currently a bigger favorite at Sky Bet to win the men’s Royal Rumble Match than punk (4/1). Do you know something we don’t know?

WWE

CM Punk has beaten Vince McMahon and WWE in the past

The stone

The talk of a return to the WWE campaign always seems to follow The Rock.

The Great One was his WWE return for SmackDown’s debut episode about Fox in October in a segment with King Corbin and Lynch.

But he still hasn’t wrestled since defeating Erick Rowan in a spontaneous six-second match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Last year The Rock announced that it had “quietly withdrawn” because its Hollywood career was a priority.

But The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment could still have a match or two ahead of it.

WWE

The Rock is a ten-time world champion in the WWE

John Cena

Similar to The Rock, Cena seems to have priority in Hollywood these days.

Cena was scheduled to take part in the Royal Rumble in 2019, but had to pause due to an ankle injury.

He hasn’t wrestled in a WWE ring since last January.

A comeback for the 42-year-old at the Royal Rumble on Sunday would drive the WWE universe crazy.

WWE

John Cena was missing on WWE television

Paige

Paige announced her retirement from wrestling in April 2018 after suffering a nasty neck injury at a house show four months earlier.

She signed a new multi-year contract with WWE in November, which intensified the discussion about a possible in-ring return.

And there is no better place for it than the Royal Rumble.

Earlier this month, Paige tweeted about her “fame days are over”.

She said, “I am told that my career fame is over and that I am a” bitch “of the crap that has been released about me. Just know again. People make mistakes when they are young. I am not this Person. Even my days of fame are far from over. “

I am told that my glory days are over with my career and that I am a “bitch” of the crap that has been released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they are young. I am not that person. Even my days of fame are far from over.

– PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

edge

Similar to Paige, Edge’s wrestling career was abandoned in April 2011 due to a neck injury.

However, Edge chased Elias at SummerSlam 2019, suggesting his wrestling days aren’t over yet.

According to reports, he recently signed a new lucrative contract with WWE in which the always reliable PWInsider claims that an in-ring return is in sight.

Just like CM Punk, Cena or The Rock, a comeback in the Royal Rumble would be a comeback for the history books.

Getty Images – Getty

Edge has appeared sporadically in WWE programming since his retirement

Nia Jax

Nia Jax was operated on both knees shortly after WrestleMania 35 last year.

The former Raw Women champion’s convalescence was nine months, so the Royal Rumble was able to make a surprising comeback.

Jax stole the show last year by participating in the Royal Rumble matches for women AND men.

She eliminated Mustafa Ali before she was hit with a Superkick, 619 and RKO and kicked out by Randy Orton. It was awesome.

Goldberg

There is always the possibility of a Goldberg return when the Royal Rumble occurs.

He was last seen defeating Dolph Ziggler in a match that lasted less than two minutes at SummerSlam last year.

Goldberg’s limited addition would match a Royal Rumble match and get appropriate reactions from the crowd.

Naomi

Naomi has not been seen in a ring since July.

And after months of silence, the former SmackDown female winner announced that she had taken a break from WWE because of health problems and the death of a close relative.

In September she tweeted: “I’ve had some tiring times in the past few months. I lost a loved one who was so close to my heart down & reevaluate… I want my loving fans to know that I’m fine and that I will come back when the time comes. “

I’ve had some tiring times in the past few months … losing a loved one who was so close to my heart (shaking me to the core) and dealing with my own health problems. Loving fans know I’m fine and I’ll be fine again when the time is right😘 pic.twitter.com/9eL1vZCCIb

– Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE), September 30, 2019

Dominick

Dominick, Rey Mysterio’s real son, appears to be making his wrestling debut this year.

He was beaten twice by Brock Lesnar last year and was involved in an entertaining WWE championship feud between the beast and his father.

Dominick and Mysterio performed a Double 619 on Lesnar in the Survivor series, which further demonstrated the in-ring ability of the former.

He could make an even bigger name for this year’s Royal Rumble.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0ZKVIzwFFc (/ embed)