Ten years after the bankruptcy and criticism of the bailout of Japan Airlines, the company wants to break new ground

After Japan Airlines went bankrupt 10 years ago with a debt of 2.3 trillion yen – Japan’s largest business failure without financial institutions – public support, job cuts and management reform under Kazuo Inamori, the founder of Kyocera Corp., led to a rapid recovery.

However, criticism continued that generous government support distorted fair competition.

“We have caused trouble for many of those affected, including our shareholders, related government agencies and ministries, and partner financial institutions,” said JAL President Yuji Akasaka in an interview.

“There are many people who are still suffering … and we never believe that we have restored 100 percent confidence,” he said. “With our contribution to society through our business and continuous development, we hope to regain trust.”

Before JAL went bankrupt, poor business results were normal, causing many problems, including the operation of large, low-fuel-efficient aircraft and high pension payments to retirees.

The government of the now disbanded Japanese Democratic Party, which was founded in September 2009, decided to launch the government-sponsored Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp. Japan to use for a drastic reform of the airline.

After the administration took precautions to prevent the bankruptcy from triggering the flight service ban, the JAL file was forced to be liquidated.

A total of ¥ 350 billion of public funding was raised through the turnaround panel, and JAL’s creditor banks agreed to write off a total of ¥ 521.5 billion of debt.

Individual shareholders also suffered from JAL’s delisting from the stock exchange and a 100% reduction in JAL’s capital.

Inamori, who became JAL chairman at the request of the DPJ-led government, changed the mindset of JAL workers by, among other things, introducing the amoeba management system, in which each amoeba or division generates its own profits.

“Before the bankruptcy, our management and employees lacked cost awareness and responsibility,” said Akasaka.

“This has changed massively thanks to instructions from (then) Chairman Inamori,” he said.

With 16,000 job cuts, including layoffs, JAL had a consolidated operating profit of ¥ 204.9 billion by March 2012. In September of this year, the company returned to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

While JAL achieved a V-shaped recovery, critics said the bailout went too far.

“Some government officials at the time thought that JAL should cease operations, but I thought there should be an environment in which JAL and All Nippon Airways compete,” said Transport Minister Seiji Maehara.

“Some say the aid was unfair, but they say it because the reconstruction went well,” Maehara said in a separate interview.

The Department of Transportation sought to compensate for the imbalance by monitoring JAL management to restrict new investments and giving ANA priority in assigning departure and arrival slots at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Monitoring by the Ministry has ended since the end of March 2017. JAL has embarked on a new growth path and, for example, plans to launch a low-cost airline service in May this year. The airline hopes to take advantage of the increase in departure and arrival periods in Haneda in March and the business opportunities offered at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer.

“As we increase the number of international flights, we will also open up new business areas,” said Akasaka.

