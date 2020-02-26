ten,000-individuals-in-socal-celebrate-their-new-us-citizenship-one-week-right-before-super-tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Just a week before Super Tuesday, somewhere around 10,000 people today celebrated their new U.S. citizenship by having the oath of allegiance. The most recent citizens were inducted in two ceremonies Feb. 25 in the south hall of the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

“I am really extremely excited, we’ve been waiting for this for so very long,” claimed Aurora Rodriguez speaking on behalf of her brother who just arrived from Philippines.

The crowd represented 140 nations, but as they waved their flags proudly, they had been united as Individuals.

A new citizen from Excellent Britain mentioned, “It feels actually enlightening, it really is really emotional, and I had some tears. It really is definitely intriguing to be an American.”

With their new citizenship will come new duties. The U.S. citizenship immigration expert services team was on site handing out voting registration cards to stimulate everyone to exercising their new rights as Americans.

“I am registered!” Temple claimed.

California residents are by now hitting the polls at early voting locations to solid their ballots in advance of the Democratic major on March 3rd.

For the first time, Margaret Ekwonye from Nigeria, will training this treasured right with her recently claimed citizenship.

“Sure, I will vote,” Ekwonye mentioned.

Final year, 834,000 individuals capable to turn into US citizens nationwide — an 11-yr large.

The easiest way to utilize for citizenship is online at my.uscis.gov