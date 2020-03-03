tenacious-d-announce-tour-of-us-swing-states

Tenacious D have announced a new tour, with which they hope to influence the forthcoming US Presidential elections.

The ‘Purple Nurple Tour’ will see the comedy rock band enjoy a number of the nation’s ‘swing states’ – those that have traditionally noticed tight election success and where votes are considered pivotal to nationwide election victory.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ band will perform displays in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania on the tour, all of which are viewed as swing states, as properly as New York and Washington D.C.

The Purple Nurple Tour…Twisting Really hard to the Remaining! pic.twitter.com/r5P3Nr3KEw — Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) March two, 2020

In a assertion accompanying the tour dates, Tenacious D claimed: “In 2016, six states were being resolved by 2 percentage factors or significantly less, and ten states ended up determined by 4 share factors or significantly less. Swing states played a pivotal purpose in the end result of that election, and they will once more in 2020.

“Knowing that, we appeared at each individual other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to Ride and assistance help you save the globe from Trumpian destruction. With terrific rock will come excellent accountability.”

Tenacious D’s full dates are as follows:

September



25 – Adler Theatre, Davenport, Iowa



26 – The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin



27 – Kalamazoo Condition Theatre, Kalamazoo, Michigan



29 – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, Ohio

October



01 – Wilson Center, Wilmington, North Carolina



02 – Moran Theater, Jacksonville, Florida



04 – Merriweather Submit Pavilion, Washington, D.C.



05 – Dominion Power Middle, Richmond, Virginia



07 – The Fulfilled, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



09 – Radio Town Audio Corridor, New York Metropolis, New York

For the tour dates, Tenacious D have partnered with 46 for 46, a civic action-targeted organisation that delivers voter registration facts and organisation prospects for musicians.

They will also be releasing a graphic novel named ‘Post-Apocalypto’ on September 15, a companion piece to their 2018 sequence and studio album of the similar name.