[tenacious-trio-gears-up-for-home-challenge-at-bandar-malaysia-open-up]

Danny Chia (pic), Ben Leong and Nicholas Fung are ready to fly the flag for Malaysia when they tee off for the Bandar Malaysia Open. — Picture courtesy of Asian Tour

SHAH ALAM, March 3 — Tested Asian Tour winners Ben Leong, Nicholas Fung and Danny Chia are completely ready to fly the flag for Malaysia when they tee off for the Bandar Malaysia Open up which receives underway at the remarkably rated Kota Permai Golf and Region Club on Thursday.

The trio, who holds a put together overall of 4 Asian Tour wins and 9 Asian Advancement Tour victories, are element of the 47-gentleman powerful neighborhood challenge vying to turn into the very first Malaysian to gain their National Open up, which returns to the Asian Tour this 7 days after a four-12 months hiatus.

Leong, the only Malaysian to get an Asian Tour party on property soil, is optimistic of his likelihood but will adopt a peaceful method when he chases for a 2nd victory and 1st considering the fact that 2008 at the US$1 million party, sanctioned by the Asian Tour and in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO).

Chia, a two-time Asian Tour winner, located an chance to give back to the activity when he hosted a junior occasion, which was held in conjunction with the Bandar Malaysia Open, on the same venue previous 7 days. The 47-calendar year-previous appreciated a tied-25th put complete when the function was last staged in 2015.

Fung, whose ideal finish at the Malaysian Open continues to be a tied-47th area end result in 2014, thinks he has the match to contend in his National Open up. He acquired his year off to a disappointing start out with two missed cuts in 3 activities but will be wanting to transform the corner with a good exhibiting this 7 days.

India’s Rahil Gangjee and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who is nevertheless chasing for an Asian Tour breakthrough, will attribute in the talented 156-guy industry from 23 countries, which consists of about 50 Asian Tour champions and 4 Order of Advantage winners.

The Malaysian Open offers an illustrious record of earlier winners which includes India’s Anirban Lahiri and Arjun Atwal, Thai stars Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, as very well as Korea’s Noh Seung-yul, who have absent on to raise the coveted Asian Tour Get of Benefit crowns pursuing their victories in the storied occasion.

The highly acclaimed Bandar Malaysia Open up, which features a new tagline ‘Pride, Enthusiasm, Prominence’, is the flagship event for the Malaysian Golfing Association (MGA).

Malay Mail is the formal media spouse of the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020.