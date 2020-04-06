Tenant lease for two months for Colorado Properties

A generous landlord decided to forfeit the two-month rent for his tenants living in eight different properties in Denver, Aspen, Lakewood and the western slope.

“Everyone rushes to the end,” owner Christopher Armeli told KDVR. “I think the biggest fear is that most people want to make sure they have a place to stay.”

Armeli, the CEO of Huaka’s investment partners, said his decision was not an easy one but he did feel the right thing.

“We don’t want to lose tenants, because recovering them will be twice as difficult,” he says. “Sometimes being the person offering you this olive branch gets more repayment in return.”

Armeli hopes he can recover some of his losses from the federal stimulus package.

For Armeli, his losses are not as worrisome as some of his tenants have to contend with. Curtis Haines, a Lakewood door-to-door salesman who had been making a transition to remote work, began to worry as the rental date for April 1 approached.

“There certainly were some short controls,” says Haines. “It’s not a comfortable feeling, by the way.”

But on Friday, Haines received a letter from Armeli saying he had given up his rent in April and May.

“I opened it and it wasn’t like a full cry,” he says. “But I definitely slowed down a bit. It was big. It means a lot.”

Armeli is one of the growing homeowners who give up their tenants for a month or two during the coronavirus pandemic, as many have lost their jobs.

A Maine landlord, Nathan Nichols, said in March that he needs his tenants as much as they need to, because it would cause him more financial problems to lose a tenant than to lose a month’s rent.

Another Brooklyn, NY landlord also made sure his tenants had one less worry about giving up their rent in April 2020.