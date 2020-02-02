Tenants pocket $ 124,000 because owners can’t isolate rentals

Tenants bringing their landlords to justice for breaking insulation laws were fined more than $ 124,000.

Leading health experts and property manager hailed the fines, saying there could be up to 10 times more homeowners still breaking the law.

But the owners say the number of fines has been lower than expected.

Tenants have won damages in more than 120 rental court cases since July 1, in which owners have failed to isolate rentals or provide specific insulation statements, showed new research from the Herald.

They also pocketed tens of thousands of dollars more in rent reimbursements and compensation for their stay in cold houses where the landlords failed to repair the faults or provide adequate heating.

Associate Professor Nevil Pierse, a researcher on healthy homes at the University of Otago, said that homeowners have been passing the costs of cold houses on to taxpayers for too long.

“The children got sick and we got the tab back in the health system,” he said.

“This is a small fine for homeowners who, despite repeated warnings and a lot of publicity, still break the law and endanger the lives and health of their tenants.”

New insulation laws were introduced last year to ensure that tenants live in warm, dry and safe homes and require that all rentals have floor and ceiling insulation where it was convenient to do so.

Pierse said the cold, damp homes have helped Kiwis make about 28,000 hospital visits each year.

And while these so-called housing-related illnesses – including asthma, pneumonia and bronchiolitis – were preventable, many children died.

Children hospitalized for these diseases were 10 times more likely to die in the next 15 years than children hospitalized for other causes, he said.

In addition, a Stats NZ study of 6,700 kiwi homes released last week found that a third of homes had winter temperatures below the World Health Organization’s minimum healthy indoor temperature of 18 ° C.

Owners had to have insulated all rental homes – where possible – by July 1 of last year. Photo / 123rf

David Faulkner – a property management industry consultant with Real-iQ – said the owners had three years of warning that the new laws were coming and deserved stiffer penalties.

He believed that there could be 10 times more uninsulated houses and that the alleged private owners were more to blame than the bad property managers.

About 60% of rentals were managed directly by their owners, who were often less familiar with rental laws and sometimes had the attitude “this is my house, I can do with it what I want”, he declares.

He asked that the fines for exemplary damages be increased by a maximum of $ 4,000 for failing to insulate up to 25% of the annual rent of a house.

Andrew King, executive director of the NZ Property Investors Foundation, supported the decision to insulate the houses, but said figures from the Herald suggested there weren’t as many lawbreaking owners as the hundreds of thousands of people had predicted before.

Yet, while King and Faulkner supported insulation laws, they feared that many homeowners were not ready to abide by the government’s next set of healthy home regulations coming in the middle of next year.

These rentals required, among other things, to be well ventilated and to be able to be heated to at least 18 ° C.

But Faulkner said some of the rules were too technical. Legislation should focus on whether the rentals were warm and dry, without requiring landlords to install new windows because the old one didn’t open enough, for example, he said.

The government must be careful not to hammer homeowners too much or they would sell or switch to Airbnb, and worsen the rental shortage, he said.

However, Deputy Minister of Housing Kris Faafoi said there was no doubt that the new standards helped whānau avoid the health risks of cold dwellings.

Government should impose tougher financial penalties on law-breaking owners, while providing the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) with more tools to prosecute them, he said. .

Pierse said the new legislation would build on a national health initiative targeting pregnant women and children under the age of 5 that had already reduced hospitalizations for housing-related illnesses by 1533 last year.

“In England, where they have set much higher standards, they have reduced the respiratory burden by a third over 20 years,” he said.

“We are at the start of a long process.”

AUCKLAND MUM HURT TO HEAR OTHER CASES LIKE HIS

Auckland mom Ataoletaeao Tigifagu says she is “really sad” to learn that there have been 120 cases of homeowners breaking the new isolation rules.

She earned $ 22,000 in damages late last year after living for six years in a mold-infested rental riddled with holes, leaks, rats and fleas that her owner failed to properly repair or suitable for insulation.

Tigifagu’s 10-month-old daughter went to hospital with bronchiolitis during the rental, while her mother was also in poor health.

Ataoletaeao Tigifagu lived in a rental at Glen Eden so poorly maintained that it had leaking ceilings, rotting window sills and rats and fleas. Photo / Google

“It was not an understatement to say that people’s lives were in danger due to living on these premises,” said rental court arbitrator Nicola Maplesden at the time.

For Tigifagu, even a case like his was one too many.

“These statistics are quite sad. It hurts to hear because I know what it is,” she said.

She spent six years in her Auckland rental in West Auckland, paying a total rent of $ 117,465 at the time.

She moved in with a child and his parents, but then gave birth to two more children while she lived there. Her father also died during this period.

Still, despite the long rental, landlord Colleen Aberhart took years to complete all repairs, said the rental tribunal arbitrator Maplesden.

This meant that rain was running through the ceiling of a bedroom on a bed where Tigifagu slept with his daughters – aged 6, 3 and 10 months – and humidity and mold filled the room.

Another room had “rotten” window sills.

“This room has not been used by tenants for more than a year, as rodents entered through the holes in the window sills and it was cold and damp,” said Maplesden.

The rats dug a hole in one of the bedroom walls and brought repeated flea infestations over the two years.

Other problems at home included a shower that the family could not use for more than a year because it lacked water pressure, more extensive mold, worn floor and a kitchen bench top. ” swollen and rotten. “

There was also “no laundry in (the) house because the rodents had eaten through the wiring”, no insulation or fans and gutters which overflowed when it rained because of the plants which grew there.

Thanks to the social workers and MBIE staff who intervened to help him, Tigifagu won his lawsuit before the Rental Tribunal.

Since then, she has moved into an Auckland state house with her three children.

“Thank God they gave us a whole new house and our whānau finally have a place to call,” said Tigifagu.

However, while their health improved overall, the doctors were still treating her youngest daughter and her mother had to stay longer in the old rental, only finding a new house to move to recently.

Tigifagu was reluctant to speak, but said she didn’t want anyone going through the same thing as her and hoped that sharing her experiences would help them.

.