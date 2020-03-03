[tencent-extends-guarantee-for-nintendo-switches-in-china-as-virus-hits-product-sales]



FILE Photo: Guests are seen at a booth of Nintendo Change at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Meeting in Shanghai, China August two, 2019. REUTERS/Pei Li/File Photo

March three, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese tech big Tencent <0700.HK> claimed on Tuesday it would lengthen warranty for Nintendo Switches purchased in China via formal channels before March 31 by six months as product sales have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has impacted Nintendo Swap sales, logistics, promotions and consumer practical experience in China to different levels, the company mentioned in a assertion on its official WeChat account.

Tencent, which started off promoting Switches in China in December, is a neighborhood companion of Nintendo <7974.T> for its console online games gross sales in the place.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh Editing by Himani Sarkar)