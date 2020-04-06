Tencent’s music app, Joox, sees the thrill of karaoke users as the virus brings Hong Kong’s love to sing online

The karaoke feature on Tencent Holdings’ Joox music streaming app has seen a 50% increase in users, according to the Chinese Internet and social media giant, as the coronavirus epidemic changes the way people consume music and entertainment and how they pay for it.

The app has seen an increase in both karaoke users and watchers, said Poshu Yeung, vice president of Tencent’s international business group, in an interview Thursday. Users are also watching multiple live streams of over a dozen local artists performing online in “marathon” style concerts, he added.

“It aligns with the industry trend where video-related content is getting a boost during the pandemic,” said Yeung.

Tencent first launched the Joox app in Hong Kong in 2015 in an attempt to satisfy the growing demand for digital music in Asia-Pacific, and now operates in five other international markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and South Africa .

A $ 3 billion music streaming market in Asia is at stake in 2020, according to Statista’s estimates, which has attracted international actors including Spotify and the YouTube music service. Last year Spotify launched a scaled-down version of its music streaming app for emerging markets, with the aim of winning over users with faster and easier installations.

Hong Kong’s growing appetite for online karaoke and musical performances comes as cities and governments around the world continue to fight Covid-19’s highly infectious disease, resulting in blockages, social exclusion and a negative impact on traditional brick and mortar business.

Last week Hong Kong closed karaoke rooms, mahjong salons and discos to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus community, which has now infected over 800 people in Hong Kong.

In mainland China, where large-scale blockades were imposed in late January, people stranded at home turned to digital entertainment such as live streaming concerts and online clubs. In February, around 2.3 million people tuned in to the Beijing SIR TEEN club live concert.

Shanghai clubs were reportedly able to cash in on millions of yuan in revenue by hosting online music events on Douyin, the Chinese version of ByteDance’s TikTok.

Traditional commuting hours are no longer the peak period for live steaming, said Yeung. The use of music streaming is now distributed more evenly throughout the day, as people stay at home to work and desktop user access has increased by more than 25% in recent times, he added.

Hong Kong people are also turning to music to express their feelings, with the streaming of Dicky Cheung’s classic song, Stay Healthy, which was released in 2002, rising more than 40 times a week in February.

Joox, which has a 30 million song music library, aims to compete with global rivals using his knowledge of local markets in the region, Yeung said. Describing the app as a pan-entertainment service rather than a music streaming app, Yeung noted that Joox’s karaoke function and live streaming of concerts, such as K-pop ceremonies, hit the right notes with Asian consumers.

Joox was the most downloaded music streaming app in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, according to a report by market researcher Ipsos in 2018.

The Covid-19 epidemic could also drive the wider adoption of digital payments in Hong Kong, which has experienced a relatively slow absorption of new payment services as the city has traditionally relied on cash and credit cards for payments.

As people spend more time indoors, Tencent has seen “double-digit” growth in users paying bills via WeChat Pay, the e-wallet in Tencent’s multifunction WeChat app, according to Yeung.

“Young tech experts were the main group of digital payments users, but now a wider range of people are willing to try it to avoid leaving home to pay their bills,” said Yeung. “In the long run, the coronavirus epidemic could be a stimulus for the general trend of digital payments in Hong Kong.”

