[tengku-adnan:-ft-umno-hardly-ever-data-‘political-donations’-acquired]

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Substantial Court docket March five, 2020. — Photograph by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor these days declared in court that the political party’s Federal Territories chapter by no means data political donations received, boasting that this was due to the need to have to maintain the details out of the completely wrong fingers.

Tengku Adnan was testifying in his personal defence in the course of his bribery demo in excess of a businessman’s RM2 million cheque that was given to his organization Tadmansori Holdings in 2016, an total which Tengku Adnan insists was a “political donation” offered to Federal Territories Umno for its fees in the 2016 by-elections in Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar.

When asked by his attorney Datuk Tan Hock Chuan to clarify his response when cross-examined previously by the prosecution, Tengku Adnan reaffirmed that Federal Territories Umno exactly where he was chief kept no records of political donations.

Tan: In cross-evaluation, you had been asked whether there are data of donations in Federal Territories Umno, and you mentioned, no, my problem is why?

Tengku Adnan: We never report political donations.

Tan: Okay, which is what you stated. Do you have a purpose for that or you do not have a purpose?

Tengku Adnan: We do not have a rationale but we ordinarily by no means file political donations mainly because we do not want it to tumble into other palms. That’s the explanation why we never report political donations.

Questioned by Large Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan if he meant that Umno did not want the information to drop into the “wrong hands”, Tengku Adnan agreed.

Earlier this early morning, Tengku Adnan advised the prosecution that Federal Territories Umno did not hold any documents of Chai’s alleged political donation of RM2 million.

