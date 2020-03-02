tennessean-high-school-women-basketball-midstate-top-10-rankings

Here’s a glance at the prime 10 Nashville-space superior college women basketball teams, as ranked by the United states of america Nowadays Sports Community.

1. Ensworth (27-) – Dontavia Waggoner’s 30 points led the Girl Tigers to an 87-25 rout of Hutchison to get to their 13th Division II-AA state semifinals appearance. Final week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Macon County (29-one) – The Tigerettes routed Marion County 93-27 in the Location four-AA semifinals for their 27th straight win. Final week: Rated No. three.

three. Site (27-two) – The Woman Patriots edged Brentwood 48-46 in the District 11-AAA championship to avenge their two losses. Past 7 days: Rated No. 4.

TSSAA Area BRACKETS: Current substantial college basketball postseason schedules

Acquire TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now for the fifth yearly Tennessean Sporting activities Awards

Obtain THE App: Get higher faculty sports information from the Tennessean on your mobile unit

four. Brentwood (26-2) – Amelia Osgood scored 31 details in the Woman Bruins’ reduction to Web page, which snapped their 25-recreation gain streak. Past week: Ranked No. two.

five. Brentwood Academy (21-7) – Maggie Brown’s 24 details in an 84-41 rout of Chattanooga Christian led the Woman Eagles to their 15th DII-AA semifinal visual appeal. Very last week: Ranked No. seven.

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Last SlideFuture Slide

6. Nolensville (24-4) – The Lady Knights routed Fairview 64-30 in the Region six-AA semifinals for their 14th straight get. Previous week: Ranked No. 8.

7. Upperman (26-5) – Reagan Hurst’s 20 points led the Lady Bees to an 81-42 rout of Bledsoe County in the Area four-AA quarterfinals. Previous week: Ranked No. 9

eight. Clarkrange (28-four) – The Woman Buffaloes start off their region match operate from Purple Boiling Springs in the Location three-A semifinals soon after a forfeit acquire in excess of Richard Hardy. Last week: Ranked No. 10

nine. Lebanon (27-six) – The Girl Blue Devils have gained 10 straight video games, such as a 49-46 victory more than Beech in the District nine-AAA championship. Very last week: Not rated.

10. Beech (26-3) – The Girl Buccaneers should beat Rossview on Monday in the Area six-AAA semifinals to clinch a spot in their initially Course AAA sectional considering the fact that 2013. Very last week: Rated No. five.

Achieve Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.