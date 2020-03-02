tennessean-higher-college-boys-basketball-leading-ten-midstate-rankings

Here’s a look at the major 10 Nashville-spot substantial university boys basketball teams, as rated by the United states of america Right now Sporting activities Network.

1. Pearl-Cohn (22-3) – The Firebirds rolled into the Region five-AA semifinals with a 66-27 get over Harpeth. Very last 7 days: Ranked No. one.

2. Mt. Juliet (26-3) – Gage Wells experienced a double-double, scoring 20 details and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 70-41 Location 5-AAA quarterfinal gain about Kenwood. Past 7 days: Ranked No. two.

three. Blackman (23-three) – The Blaze state-of-the-art to their ninth straight Region 4-AAA semifinal with a 60-39 earn above Espresso County. Final week: Ranked No. three.

four. East Nashville (22-four) – The Eagles routed Westmoreland 76-45 to attain the Area 5-AA semifinals. Previous 7 days: Rated No. 4.

5. Siegel (24-7) – A 77-53 gain about Lincoln County gave the Stars their 2nd straight vacation to the Area four-AAA semifinals. Final week: Rated No. 5.

six. Clarksville Northeast (24-four) – The Eagles adopted up their District 10-AAA championship gain more than Clarksville with a 53-40 get in opposition to Gallatin in the Location 5-AAA quarterfinals. Past week: Ranked No. 10.

seven. Dickson County (24-seven) – The Cougars defeated Hunters Lane 60-42 to get to their initial location semifinal considering the fact that 2013. Past 7 days: Not ranked.

8. Hillsboro (19-seven) – JP Pegues 27 details led the Burros to a 64-46 win more than Franklin in the Area 6-AAA quarterfinals. Past week: Not ranked.

9. MBA (21-7) – Jackson Francis’ 12 points led the Massive Purple in their 52-41 decline to Christian Brothers in the Division II-AA condition quarterfinals. Previous week: Ranked No. 6.

10. Brentwood Academy (18-7) – The Eagles shed 46-39 to Chattanooga Baylor in the Division II-AA state quarterfinals to snap a operate of five straight seasons of reaching the championship sport. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

