tennessean-higher-college-boys-basketball-midstate-best-ten-rankings

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean Published five: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020

Here’s a glance at the major 10 Nashville-place significant faculty boys basketball groups, as rated by the United states of america Today Sports activities Network.

one. Pearl-Cohn (20-3) – The Firebirds are in their next straight District 10-AA championship, dealing with East Nashville on Tuesday at Maplewood. Last 7 days: No. 1.

two. Mt. Juliet (24-three) – The Bears can avenge their lone league loss on Tuesday when they perform Station Camp at Wilson Central in the District nine-AAA championship. Very last week: No. 2.

3. Blackman (21-three) – The Blaze enter Tuesday’s District 7-AAA championship with Siegel on a nine-match earn streak. Final week: No. four.

4. East Nashville (21-three) – The Eagles can avenge two of their three losses on Tuesday when they facial area Pearl-Cohn in the District 10-AA championship. Very last 7 days: No. 5.

five. Siegel (23-six) – The Stars are in their second straight District 7-AAA championship many thanks to a 69-63 get about rival Oakland. Past 7 days: No. six.

6. MBA (21-6) – The Huge Pink wrapped up the Division II-AA Center Area regular-period championship with a 53-43 win more than Brentwood Academy. Last week: No. 9.

7. Cane Ridge (22-9) – The Ravens have received 11 of their previous 12 video games, together with a 76-33 rout of Hunters Lane, to reach Tuesday’s District 12-AAA championship. Very last 7 days: No. 10.

eight. Webb Faculty (29-3) – The Feet’s 13-game gain streak was snapped in the DII-A Center Area semifinals with a 63-57 loss to Goodpasture. Last 7 days: No. three.

nine. Brentwood Academy (18-6) – The Eagles completed next in the DII-AA Middle Location soon after MBA snapped a six-activity gain streak. Final week: No. seven.

10. Clarksville Northeast (22-4) – The Eagles experience Clarksville in the District 10-AAA championship on Tuesday driving a 12-recreation acquire streak. Final week: Not ranked.

