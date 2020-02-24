tennessean-significant-faculty-women-basketball-midstate-prime-ten-rankings

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean Posted five: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020

Here’s a look at the prime 10 Nashville-space higher faculty ladies basketball teams, as ranked by the United states Today Sports activities Network.

1. Ensworth (26-) – The Lady Tigers enter the Division II-AA postseason obtaining authorized fewer than 30 points in their last a few online games of the regular time. Past 7 days: No. one.

two. Brentwood (24-1) – District 11-AAA MVP Delaney Trushel has hit 90 of 161 three-tips (55.nine%) this year for the Woman Bruins. Previous 7 days: No. 2.

3. Macon County (27-1) – UT Martin signee Jalynn Gregory potential customers the Tigerettes with 16.nine details and 2.seven steals a activity. Final week: No. 3.

four. Web page (25-two) – The Woman Patriots can avenge both equally losses when they satisfy Brentwood in the District 11-AAA championship activity Monday. Last week: No. 5.

five. Beech (25-two) – The Lady Buccaneers confront Lebanon, which snapped their 16-recreation get streak, on Monday in the District 9-AAA championship match. Last 7 days: No. 6.

6. Blackman (23-6) – The Woman Blaze enjoy Stewarts Creek in the District 7-AAA consolation match right after Oakland shocked them 55-47 in the semifinals. Final week: No. 4.

seven. Brentwood Academy (20-7) – The Girl Eagles completed up the normal season with a 39-23 earn in excess of Harpeth Corridor to end next in the DII-AA Middle Location. Last 7 days: No. 7.

eight. Nolensville (22-four) – The Girl Knights experience Marshall County in the District 12-AA championship activity Monday, 10 days following they defeat the Tigerettes 48-47. Previous 7 days: No. 8.

9. Upperman (25-4) – The Girl Bees get a third shot at District 8-AA common-period winner Macon County on Monday in the league match championship at Tennessee Tech. Very last 7 days: No. nine.

10. Clarkrange (26-4) – Chloe Howard’s 20 details led the Girl Buffaloes past Crimson Boiling Springs 62-39 and into the District six-A championship. Past week: No. 10.

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.