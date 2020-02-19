[Tennessee among top contributors to GOP. What that means for 2020 elections | Opinion]

The 2020 election features big money on both sides of the political realm.

“George Soros, we cannot underestimate the power of his billions of dollars” -Laura Ingraham

Conservatives say through their election expenditures liberal groups are trying to steal our democracy. I researched the website “Open Secrets” to obtain the facts.

What I found is Democrat liberals are not the main culprits. GOP conservatives are, especially in Tennessee.

Tennessee ranks 17th in total contributions, but 11th in contributions to the GOP. In the 2019-2020 cycle, so far there has been nearly $20 million contributed by Pacs and individuals. Of this figure, $13 million has gone to the GOP.

Campaign financing has always been unintelligible to the average voter. It’s nearly incomprehensible to a sophisticated former GOP politician and experienced columnist like me.

“Hard” versus “soft” money

“Hard” money is what we normally think of as organizational campaign donors, including traditional PACs and political parties which directly coordinate spending with a candidate. “Soft” money does some of the same things, except by law they cannot directly coordinate.

The biggest difference is that generally these “soft” money groups are not legally mandated to disclose donors. These tax-free organizations conveniently bury their donors so that their political activities cannot be traced back to them.

That’s where the term: “dark money” originates, because underlying donor contributions are hidden from the voters. Super PACS can easily become dark money groups simply by having donors contribute via shell corporations, which they often do.

What are these shadowy “dark money” groups? Non-profits, of course! They’re predominantly 501-c-4s set up for social welfare and the benefit of all mankind! However, by law they may do political activities… so long as it isn’t their primary mission. No one has ever figured out exactly what this means, therefore that aspect is usually ignored (the same for 501-c-6 non-profit business associations).

The top five 501-c (non-profit) 2016 election cycle dark money spending groups are all conservative:

NRA Institute ($35m)

US Chamber of Commerce ($29m)

45 Committee ($22m)

Americans for Prosperity ($13 m)

American Future Fund ($13m)

All are tax exempt except for the 45 Committee.

The top three dark money donor groups are also conservative:

Freedom Partners /Chamber of Commerce ($324 m);

Center to Protect Patient Rights ($169 m); and

Crossroads GPS ($65m).

All of my conservative friends have mentioned George Soros at one time or another, saying he was the biggest individual donor to politicians. But when I examined 2016 individual contributors, the picture was much different.

Of the top 12 contributors, six leaned towards the left and six toward the right. Even then, the largest by far was GOP casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who gave $126 million to conservative causes. Soros was a lowly number 8 ($19 million).

2020 is different than 2016 on the national level. We now have Bloomberg to deal with on the Democrat side, buying his way into the primaries and also Tom Steyer. So, this time it may well be the Democrats buying the election. We will see if that makes a change in the political support by the GOP for true campaign finance reform.

Regardless, this abominable campaign financing situation can and must change if we wish to preserve our Republic and prevent its continuing evolution into an autocracy of the rich and powerful, run by billionaires in either party.

But in order to set a new agenda, we need both a new Congress and a president who’s not in the 1%.

Keep this fact in mind when voting this November.

Jack Bernard is the former director of health planning for the State of Georgia.

